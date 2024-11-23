Dubai: The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 (GWFD 2024) announces an exceptional line-up of global partners and thought leaders for its third edition set to take place on November 26 — 27.

This year’s event, being held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, will bring together prominent international organisations and experts committed to advancing women’s economic empowerment and addressing critical issues affecting gender parity worldwide. Inspiring women

Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, expressed her enthusiasm for the Forum’s potential impact, stating: “The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 is more than a platform; it is a movement dedicated to harnessing global expertise to pave the way for equitable opportunities and to inspire women to reach their highest potential. Together, we are building a world where gender parity isn’t just a vision but a shared reality.”

The Forum will feature a distinguished line-up of global partners, each contributing their unique perspectives regarding the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing women’s economic participation and social inclusion. It is set to deliver a series of transformative workshops and panels spotlighting the vital role of women in driving economic, social, and environmental progress.

Key partners include

The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi)

International Finance Corporation (IFC) (part of World Bank Group)

The World Bank; the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC)

The Atlantic Council

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA)

All of these will contribute to a thoughtfully designed program exploring critical trends, obstacles, and solutions to achieve gender parity.

The Power of Influence

The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 is held under the themes of “The power of influence”, Centred on ‘Future Economies, Future Societies’, ‘Collective Engagements, Collective Actions’, and ‘Impactful technologies, impactful innovations.’

It will host various sessions in the Discovery Hall and Mina Al Salam, providing a collaborative space for transformative change and actionable insights to drive progress in women’s empowerment by featuring a diverse mix of workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations.

Mona Al Marri said: “The GWFD 2024 stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together global partners who share a vision for a more inclusive, equitable world. Together, we are not just discussing ideas — we are creating a platform for action, unlocking the potential of women across all sectors to drive meaningful change and shape a brighter future.”

The World Bank and UAE Gender Balance Council

The World Bank, in collaboration with the UAE Gender Balance Council, will present sessions focused on enhancing gender equality through policy and legal frameworks. The “Women, Business and the Law Report 2024” session will reveal key findings from the latest report, discussing progress and challenges in closing legal gaps affecting women’s economic inclusion globally.

The World Bank, We-Fi and IFC

The World Bank’s empowering session will discuss the success stories of women entrepreneurs who have overcome obstacles, transformed industries, and create lasting impacts in their communities.

We-Fi’s sessions will delve into systemic issues faced by women entrepreneurs in the financial and climate sectors.

The IFC sessions showcase compelling stories from women entrepreneurs across the MENA region who have benefited from the She Wins program.

The Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council’s “Win Fellowship: Driving Tomorrow’s Innovations through Entrepreneurship” session highlights the transformative impact of investing in women-led start-ups.

Through their participation, the Atlantic Council aims to highlight the critical link between sustainability and economic prosperity, showcasing how aligning ESG initiatives with the SDGs can drive innovation, enhance corporate reputation, and unlock new market opportunities in the region.

Unlocking Financial Opportunities

OECD’s session will address the persistent financial barriers faced by women entrepreneurs in the MENA region. The session aims to inspire regional change and create a more inclusive investment environment by highlighting success stories from countries like the UAE.

UAE — UN Humanitarian Partnerships