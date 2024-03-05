Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched an investigation after a five-year-old Nepalese boy fell to his death from the 20th floor of a residential building in Sharjah on Tuesday.
He fell from the window of his family’s apartment in a tower located in Bu Danig area of the emirate. He is believed to have climbed a chair kept near the window.
The incident was reported to Sharjah Police General Command on Tuesday at around 3pm. A team from Al Gharb police station, a forensics expert and paramedics moved immediately to the scene of the incident.
The boy died at the scene of the incident. The initial investigation showed that there is neglect by adults.
The body was sent to Al Qasimi Hospital and then to the forensic laboratory. It will be handed over to the parents after completing formalities. The parents will be questioned later, said police.
They appealed to parents to ensure their children are always under supervision and urged them to never place movable items under windows or in balconies. Access to balconies should also be closely watched.