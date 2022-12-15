Sharjah: A 35-year-old Syrian woman, identified as R.W., died on Wednesday morning after falling from the 17th floor of a building in Sharjah, Sharjah Police said on Thursday, December 15.
Sharjah Police are investigating what led to the incident, while Sharjah prosecutors have ordered an examination to be carried out on the woman’s body in the forensic lab.
Police have summoned the husband as well as witnesses for questioning. Al Buhairah Police Station is investigating the incident.
The police received a call about the incident at 11.50am. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the body of the Syrian woman who was transferred to a hospital then to forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The building has 46 floors, including 9 floors of parking and health club. The woman stayed with her husband on the fifth floor and there is no balcony in their apartment.
What happened
According to reports, on the day of the incident, at 11.30am, she went to the building management office asking for a flat of two bedrooms, a hall, and balcony. She took the key and went to see the empty apartment. After 10 minutes, she jumped to her death from the balcony and fell at entrance of the building.
The police inspected the empty apartment where the woman jumped from and authorities found the woman’s handbag and mobile phone on a table in the balcony.
The husband, who was at work at the time of the incident, was informed by the police about the incident and immediately rushed home.