Dubai: A man and a woman died after a speeding sports car veered off and fell from the top of Etihad Mall bridge in Al Khawaneej area of Dubai on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, warned that exceeding the speed limit on roads is the primary cause of serious traffic accidents. He pointed out that speeding diminishes the driver’s ability to assess road conditions, leading to a loss of vehicle control and increasing the likelihood of severe accidents.
What happened?
Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said the sports car driver was driving high speed over the Etihad Mall bridge in Al Khawaneej on Tuesday at 11:55pm.
“As the car approached the bridge’s curve, it skidded, collided with the curb, mounted the concrete barrier, and fell from the bridge to the street below. Due to the excessive speed, the car continued in the opposite direction on the lower street until it came to rest on the median strip, where it caught fire, resulting in the deaths of the driver and a woman accompanying him,” he explained.
The director confirmed that experts from the Accident Inspection Department of Dubai Police were immediately dispatched to the scene to collect precise evidence to determine the causes of the accident. At the same time, traffic patrols managed traffic flow, secured the accident site, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles.
Reckless behaviour
Maj Gen Al Mazrouei cautioned against reckless and irresponsible behaviours by some drivers, which can harm others and threaten their safety on the road. He urged drivers to be cautious, adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions, and comply with traffic laws and regulations to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.