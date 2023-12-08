Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against being distracted at road intersections and while crossing traffic signals.
Failing to abide by traffic rules by drivers not fully focusing on the road, particularly when making left turns, might result in serious accidents, Abu Dhabi Police said.
Further clarifying the dangers of distracted driving, the capital police released a video, as part of “Your Comment” initiative, showcasing severe accident attributed to driver distraction.
The video posted by the force on social media shows how using mobile phones for browsing the internet, social media platforms, making calls, or taking pictures can lead to sudden vehicle deviations and serious traffic accidents.
The police urge drivers to remain vigilant, paying close attention to pedestrians, road signs, surroundings, and traffic instructions. They emphasize that multitasking while driving poses significant risks.
Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police have clarified the legal consequences of such violations. Running a red light incurs a fine of Dh1,000, adds 12 traffic points, and leads to a 30-day vehicle impoundment.
Under Law No. (5) of 2020, concerning vehicle impoundment in Abu Dhabi, the financial penalty for a car to be released from impoundment is set at Dh50,000.
The vehicle remains impounded until this fee is paid, for up to three months. Failure to pay the dues will result in the vehicle being auctioned off.