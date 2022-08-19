Sharjah: Two African men fell to their death from the 10th-floor balcony at an apartment complex early on Friday in a bid to escape arrest, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News.
The victims were wanted for criminal issues. “The victims tried to escape from the police, and so they [fell] from a building located in Al Nahda area in Sharjah,” police said.
The attempt to flee was witnessed by several neighbours who saw the victims plunge to the ground. Police officials at the scene found that the victims had sustained serious injuries leading to their death.
The victims were first taken to Kuwaiti Hospital and later to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The police had raided the apartment after they were tipped off that the apartment in Al Nahda accommodated a number of illegal residents and was being used for illegal practices.