Sharjah: A 46-year-old Indian man died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in Al Tawaun area of Sharjah on Thursday night, Sharjah Police said.
A Sharjah Police official said the circumstances that led to the incident were not known. Initial investigation revealed that the man was under the influence of alcohol when he fell from the balcony of an apartment.
The man had reportedly threatened his family that he would jump to his death. The family had informed the police about his suicidal threat, but he jumped to his death even before police could arrive.
The man was having problems with his family. His wife had earlier filed a police complaint after he threatened to set her on fire along with their daughter.
The incident happened around 12.30pm and emergency officials rushed to the spot immediately. “Police and ambulances rushed to the area after receiving reports about the incident,” a police officer said.
The body was first transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital and then to the forensic sciences laboratory for an autopsy.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.