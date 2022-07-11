1 of 9
Fireworks light up the sky of Yas Bay waterfront at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi during the Eid Al Adha weekend.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
People gather in large numbers to watch the Dubai Fountains at the Dubai Mall during the Eid Al Adha weekend
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 9
A family takes a selfie near Dubai Festival City Mall on the second day of Eid Al Adha.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
4 of 9
A person poses for a picture in front of the Museum of the Future in Dubai
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 9
A person takes the kid to enjoy the water fountain at Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
6 of 9
A family pose for a picture at Al Seef Dubai
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
7 of 9
A family prepares to take a selfie near Dubai Festival City Mall
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
8 of 9
Kids pose for a picture near Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
9 of 9
People relax at the Dubai Festival City Mall.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News