Dubai: As people across the UAE resume work on Tuesday after the long Eid Al Adha weekend, many are still in the mood of holidays and wondering when is the next long weekend.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
UAE has unified public holidays for public and private sector employees which are often confirmed closer to the date.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
However, based on some calculations we could give you approximate dates for when you should plan your break in 2022.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi. This year, the holiday falls on a Saturday - October 8. However, Islamic holidays are usually determined according to moon sighting.
Image Credit:
Less than two months later, the UAE people will enjoy the last long-weekend of the year as the nation marks the Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyr's Day), which will fall on Thursday, December .
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
This is followed by followed by the National Day, which is observed on December 2 and 3 (Friday and Saturday).
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
This means the UAE people will enjoy a four-day break, the longest remaining weekend of the year by the end of the year.
Image Credit: Supplied