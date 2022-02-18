Sharjah: A 16-year-old Egyptian boy died in a skateboard accident in Sharjah last week, Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News on Friday.
Abdullah Hassan Kamel was a Grade 11 student at Al Shola Private School in Sharjah.
Police said that at the time of the accident, the boy was with his friends on the top floor of a seven-storey car park in Al Taawun area. Police operations room received a call reporting the incident and an emergency crew moved to the site and found the boy on the ground with critical injuries.
The boy was moved to Al Qasimi Hospital, where he died soon afterwards due to his injuries.
There is no foul play in the accident, police said.
What happened?
The accident occurred on the seventh floor. The boy was on his skateboard and he did not properly estimate the space in a gap between two sides on the floor; as a result he fell to the ground below, police said.
The school has mourned the death of the boy on their Facebook page.
Police also mentioned that social media is the main platform for children to create and share information, which sometimes includes harmful content. Police urged parents to monitor their children and what they watch on social media as well as to keep an eye on whom their children are in touch with.