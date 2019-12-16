Abu Dhabi Police offered 9 ways on how to prevent children from falling off balconies

Abu Dhabi Police cautioned parents to keep furniture away from windows and balconies to prevent their children from falling out. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: Following the recent spate of incidents of children falling from balconies, police are stepping up the awareness – urging parents to take active measures in keeping their children safe.

On December 9, a 13-month old Arab girl in Sharjah died after she climbed a chair near the window and fell eight floors down. One day later, a five-year-old girl plunged to her death after falling off the ninth floor balcony in Dubai.

On its social networking sites, Abu Dhabi Police released a video as to how a child can use furniture to climb to dangerous heights, which can lead to disastrous consequences.

“As we tend to keep windows open during winter, Abu Dhabi Police calls on parents to keep a close eye on children to protect them from falling, keep furniture away from windows, in addition to installing locks on windows and doors,” announced police.

To ensure the safety of children in apartments, Abu Dhabi Police called on property management companies responsible for residential buildings to increase the level of security in windows, and to install barriers if the building’s structure is not secure enough to prevent children from falling.

Abu Dhabi Police also advised parents to take precautionary measures to keep their children safe.

9 ways to keep your child safe