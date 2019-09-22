The victim, allegedly a girl in the eighth grade, is currently in hospital and stable

Abu Dhabi: A secondary school student allegedly fell from a balcony at the British School Al Khubairat on September 22.

The student, whose name and age were not revealed, is currently hospitalised and stable, the school told Gulf News in a statement.

"An incident involving a student took place at the school in the morning. We are working closely with the local authorities and all those involved to establish the facts," the statement read.

"In the best interests of the concerned student, and out of respect for her privacy and that of the family, the school cannot disclose more at this time," it added.

Parents of children at the British-curriculum school, which is located in the capital's Al Mushrif area, were informed via email of the incident.

The mother of a kindergarten student said the victim is allegedly a girl enrolled in the eighth grade. She was taken to the hospital accompanied by her parents, she added.

"We don't know any more and are left wondering whether the victim was bullied, or whether it was a suicide attempt or just an unfortunate accident. And we pray that the student is doing well," she said.