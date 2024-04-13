Nahr Al Hayat Fund

Last year, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched the Nahr Al Hayat Fund to provide healthcare for children suffering different diseases in many countries, especially those whose conditions require delicate surgical interventions.

Since the beginning, the fund was a new hope for many children to regain their health, save their lives and brighten their future.

Deprived children

The fund developed programmes to cover the beneficiaries in many countries. The children who are deprived from healthcare in their own countries are treated in other countries.