Service robots, electric vehicles, and cultural tours enrich visitor experience
Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has enhanced its readiness to welcome visitors during the holy month of Ramadan as part of a wider national initiative.
A coordination meeting with strategic partners was held to align efforts and strengthen cooperation, attended by Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the Centre. Dr. Al Obaidli praised the partners’ ongoing contributions and highlighted their role in serving the community and supporting the Centre’s initiatives over the years.
The mosque is prepared to host Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers, led by its imams Idris Abkar, Yahya Aishan, Alaa Al Muzajaji, Abdullah Al Baloushi, and Abdul Basit Abdul Samad, alongside guest reciter Raad Al Kurdi. Abu Dhabi TV will broadcast the prayers live daily to reach audiences at home.
During Ramadan, the Centre will continue its programs highlighting the mosque’s spiritual and humanitarian messages. Among these is the annual “Jusoor” programme, which hosts gatherings to encourage intercultural dialogue. The second season of the “Di’” photography competition, themed “Ramadan at the Mosque,” will run as part of the “Spaces of Light” Photography Award, celebrating the mosque’s cultural and artistic life. Additional cultural initiatives will be announced throughout the month.
The Centre has prepared for the annual ‘Our Fasting Guests’ initiative in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, under the patronage of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation and in cooperation with Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel. The initiative provides daily Iftar meals at the mosque and supplies weekly food provisions to Specialized Economic Zones (ZonesCorp) to support meals for beneficiaries from diverse communities.
Over 580 volunteers — including Centre staff, trained civilians, police, paramedics, and civil defence personnel — will work together to ensure smooth operations. “We volunteer in gratitude for the nation’s giving,” said the Centre, reflecting one of its core values.
To manage the growing number of visitors, all mosque entrances will be open, and over 8,000 parking spaces are available, including 1,500 for women, 60 for People of Determination, and 1,800 along Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Street. Coordination with Mawaqif, Abu Dhabi Police, and the Integrated Transport Centre will ensure smooth vehicle and pedestrian flow.
Visitors can experience the Ramadan Iftar cannon, fired daily from the mosque and broadcast live via Abu Dhabi Media Network. The mosque also features a Ramadan Market with 22 kiosks in the northern and southern courtyards, cultural experiences at the Peace Dome and Souq Al Jami’, and post-prayer tours including “Sura” and “Al-Dalil”. Electric vehicle transport will shuttle visitors across the site.
Over 70 electric vehicles will facilitate movement between parking areas and prayer halls. The mosque has been outfitted with 1,480 prayer carpets, 160 partitions for women’s areas, 3,515 seats, and 50+ wheelchairs for senior citizens and People of Determination. Water bottles will be distributed via service robots, and halls are perfumed with premium Oud incense to welcome guests.
The Centre has also increased call center staff, deployed mobile information points, issued children’s safety wristbands, and prepared fully equipped ambulances in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.
Updates, including imam schedules, daily supplications, and cultural content, are shared throughout Ramadan via the Centre’s social media platforms (@szgmc_ae), attracting both local and international audiences.