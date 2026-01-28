Tell Me Why demand for supplements and functional foods is rising

In this episode of Tell Me Why, Sid Das, Founder of B’spoke Therapeutics, delves into the question that is increasingly shaping global health conversations: why are supplements and functional foods no longer niche, but mainstream?

For Das, the shift reflects a deeper change in how people understand health itself. “AI has become the language of healthcare,” he says, arguing that modern tools now make it possible to move away from reactive, hospital-led “sick care” towards prevention that is predictive, precise and personalised. In a world of rising metabolic disorders, lifestyle diseases and burnout, consumers are no longer waiting to fall ill before acting.

Das believes today’s generation has “inherited the worst of both worlds” — poorer diets and more sedentary lifestyles than previous generations, combined with unprecedented stress and longevity expectations. At the same time, technology offers an opportunity never seen before. “We have a real chance of exactly determining what is required for you to lead the healthiest lives ever in the history of mankind,” he says.

At the heart of B’spoke’s approach is data. Users upload detailed blood reports, which are analysed by AI models trained on hundreds of thousands of individuals. From there, the platform recommends tailored diets, supplements and lifestyle changes, supported by human dietitians. The aim is not generic wellness, but individual optimisation, from nutrient absorption and timing to gut health and metabolic balance.

Das explains that functional foods are part of this evolution. Designed for fast-paced modern lifestyles, they are engineered to work with the body rather than against it by supporting gut health, stabilising blood sugar and reducing long-term disease risk.

“Food is medication,” Das says, a bold statement, but one that captures why demand is rising. As awareness grows, supplements and functional foods are no longer seen as shortcuts, but as tools in a broader, personalised approach to living healthier, longer lives.