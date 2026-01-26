Middle East F&B sector in fast forward mode

Criticality of sourcing integrity

A second defining trend shaping the sector is the rising importance of sustainability, sourcing integrity, and resilience. For years, sustainability in food was often positioned as branding. Today in the Middle East, sustainability is increasingly becoming procurement logic. Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group, believes sustainability is no longer an optional initiative but a core business imperative.

“Leading organisations are integrating sustainability into procurement, logistics, and retail operations through responsible sourcing, waste reduction, energy-efficient distribution, and environmentally conscious packaging,” says Vachani. “These efforts are guided by measurable targets and accountability frameworks that balance environmental responsibility with operational efficiency.”

As suppliers and buyers recalibrate strategies, sustainable sourcing and responsible production are gaining traction across categories. Buyers are increasingly evaluating whether suppliers can deliver consistency with accountability, and whether sourcing models can withstand volatility without damaging commercial outcomes.

This shift is reflected on the Gulfood floor. The market is clearly rewarding solutions that strengthen efficiency and reduce operational risk. Gulfood is providing visibility for sustainable sourcing models that are practical and scalable, as well as systems that support responsible production while improving performance.

Napier underscores this evolution through Gulfood’s widened exhibitor mix and value chain orientation: “Alongside established food and beverage categories, the show brings forward wellness-led products, sustainable sourcing models and technology-enabled solutions designed to strengthen efficiency across the value chain.” In practical terms, that means sustainability is no longer treated as a separate track. It is part of the commercial conversation.

Value, reliability and growth

The show also reflects a broader commercial reality. The Middle East remains one of the most strategically attractive food markets in the world, combining consumption growth with strong import activity and fast trade momentum. But global suppliers engaging the region are arriving with sharper priorities than ever.

Napier summarises the supplier mindset clearly: “Global suppliers and brands arrive at Gulfood with a clear set of commercial priorities anchored in value, reliability and long-term growth.” That line matters because it outlines how the buyer-supplier relationship is changing. It is becoming less transactional and more strategic, with a focus on long-term presence and predictable performance.

Rise of partnerships

Another critical shift is the rise of partnerships over one-off transactions. Napier highlights this clearly: “Beyond transactions, partnerships are central to engagement, with many suppliers seeking to build durable distribution networks and regional alliances across the GCC and wider markets.” This reflects how fast the region moves. Speed to shelf depends on strong distribution. Scale depends on alliances. Gulfood is where many of these networks are formed, strengthened, and expanded.

Ultimately, the Middle East’s F&B sector is moving into a sharper, more demanding era. Products must be healthier. Supply must be more resilient. Sustainability must be practical. Efficiency must be proven and partnerships, long-term.

That is why Gulfood is no longer just a calendar event. It is a real-time business barometer for where the region’s food economy is headed.

Napier frames this role powerfully: “For many brands, Gulfood represents a strategic launchpad for market entry and expansion, offering direct access to decision-makers, new trade corridors and scalable growth opportunities.” That statement captures Gulfood’s relevance today. It is where market entry becomes tangible, where trade corridors become opportunity, and where supplier ambition meets buyer intent.