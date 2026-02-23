As Xbox celebrates its 25th year, Nadella said the company now reaches over 500 million monthly active users and is a top publisher across platforms. “I am long on gaming and its role at the center of our consumer ambition,” he said, adding that Sharma’s experience building and scaling global platforms will be “critical in leading our gaming business into its next era of growth.”

She joined Microsoft in 2024 as president of the Core AI Product, managing AI infrastructure, foundation models (such as Azure OpenAI), and developer tools. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer at Instacart, where she guided Instacart through its IPO and a focus on profitability.

“Our first conversations centered on her commitment to making great games and the role that plays in our overall success,” Booty said. “She asks questions, pushes for clarity, and wants our choices grounded in player and developer needs.”

It’s a bold statement at a time when the industry is evolving fast. And yes, her in-tray is already full — with one of the biggest and most anticipated game launches on the horizon in the form of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6).

She also addressed the growing role of AI and monetisation in gaming, saying: “We will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop. Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us.”

She added that the company will “empower our studios, invest in iconic franchises, and back bold new ideas,” promising that Microsoft will “take risks” and “enter new categories and markets where we can add real value.”

Asha said her “first job is simple: understand what makes this work and protect it,” before laying out three commitments: great games, the return of Xbox, and the future of play. On content, she was clear: “Everything begins here. We must have great games beloved by players before we do anything.”

