Satya Nadella says gaming is central as Xbox marks 25 years
Dubai: For UAE gamers who grew up on Xbox consoles and late-night multiplayer sessions, here’s big news: Xbox now has an Indian-origin chief at the helm.
In a major leadership shake-up, Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO, announced that Asha Sharma will become executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, reporting directly to him.
“Gaming has been part of Microsoft from the start,” Nadella said.
As Xbox celebrates its 25th year, Nadella said the company now reaches over 500 million monthly active users and is a top publisher across platforms. “I am long on gaming and its role at the center of our consumer ambition,” he said, adding that Sharma’s experience building and scaling global platforms will be “critical in leading our gaming business into its next era of growth.”
The leadership change follows Phil Spencer's decision to retire after 38 years at Microsoft, including 12 years leading Xbox.
Asha has a background in scaling global consumer platforms and leading AI initiatives, according to the Sunday Guardian.
She joined Microsoft in 2024 as president of the Core AI Product, managing AI infrastructure, foundation models (such as Azure OpenAI), and developer tools. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer at Instacart, where she guided Instacart through its IPO and a focus on profitability.
She had a stint at Meta (Facebook’s parent company) as vice president of product.
In her first message as CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Asha said, “Today I begin my role as CEO of Microsoft Gaming. I feel two things at once: humility and urgency,” she wrote.
“Humility because this team has built something extraordinary over decades. Urgency because gaming is in a period of rapid change, and we need to move with clarity and conviction.”
Asha said her “first job is simple: understand what makes this work and protect it,” before laying out three commitments: great games, the return of Xbox, and the future of play. On content, she was clear: “Everything begins here. We must have great games beloved by players before we do anything.”
She added that the company will “empower our studios, invest in iconic franchises, and back bold new ideas,” promising that Microsoft will “take risks” and “enter new categories and markets where we can add real value.”
For long-time console loyalists, her line about recommitting to Xbox — “starting with the console that has shaped who we are” — will likely stand out.
She also addressed the growing role of AI and monetisation in gaming, saying: “We will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop. Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us.”
It’s a bold statement at a time when the industry is evolving fast. And yes, her in-tray is already full — with one of the biggest and most anticipated game launches on the horizon in the form of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6).
Meanwhile, Matt Booty has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, reporting to Sharma.
“Our first conversations centered on her commitment to making great games and the role that plays in our overall success,” Booty said. “She asks questions, pushes for clarity, and wants our choices grounded in player and developer needs.”