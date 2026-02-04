Gaming was his life, but he gradually discovered its many facets, including streaming. In 2018, he took the leap into streaming. When asked what set him apart, he answers candidly: “I’m usually very charismatic. And if you don’t care so much about yourself and what others think, then that’s important.” A brazen, don’t-care attitude combined with a determination to find your own niche, he suggests, can be key to breaking into professional gaming.