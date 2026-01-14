GOLD/FOREX
Lemongrass explained: Gut health, cancer research, stress relief and UAE experts warnings

Experts urge balance: promising research does not mean proven medicine.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
A number of studies confirm that lemon grass extracts contain cancer-busting properties
Pexels.com

It’s fresh. It’s fragrant. And just unmistakably citrusy.

 That’s the joy of lemongrass, that has long been present in Asian kitchens. Yet, beyond its role in soups, curries and teas, it has also quietly built a reputation in traditional medicine — and more recently, in scientific research. Gut-health, stress and now early stage cancer studies: Lemongrass is being thoroughly examined for what it might offer the body.

 Still, experts urge balance: promising research does not mean proven medicine.

What exactly is lemongrass?

 Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) is a tropical plant best known for its lemon-like aroma and flavour. According to Assistant Professor Dr. Mohammad I. K. Hamad, from the Department of Anatomy, College of Medicine & Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), lemongrass is filled with antioxidants such as chlorogenic acid, isoorientin and swertiajaponin — compounds that help neutralise free radicals and support the body’s natural detoxification processes.  

 Health-wise, lemongrass has been associated with mild antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and calming effects. When used in everyday cooking or as a tea, lemongrass may help with digestion, support immunity and boost metabolic health. Its gentle calming effect is also why lemongrass tea is often recommended to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

 A gentle ally for digestion and gut health

 One of lemongrass’ most well-known benefits lies in its effect on the digestive system. The essential oils — particularly citral — possess antibacterial and antifungal properties that may help curb harmful gut bacteria while supporting a healthier microbial balance, as Dr Hamad explains.

There's also the complicated gut-brain axis, to note, he explains, which is the two-way communication system linking the digestive system and the brain. A more balanced gut microbiome has been associated with improved mood regulation, immune response and even cognitive function.

Furthermore, there's a reason why people suggest lemongrass tea or using fresh stalks in cooking. It stimulates digestion, eases bloating, and helps with better bowel movements, as Dr Hamad says.

The cancer conversation: What research really says

 Lemongrass has recently attracted attention for its potential role in cancer research — but experts are careful to stress the limits of current evidence.

 Dr. Annu Susan George, from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, explains that lemongrass contains chemicals such as citral and certain polysaccharides that have demonstrated anti-cancer properties in in vitro (laboratory) and animal studies.  These studies have shown anticancer activity in breast, colon, prostate and some leukemia and lymphoma models. The proposed mechanism involves mitochondrial disruption and the induction of apoptosis, or programmed cancer cell death.

 Some studies have also observed a synergistic effect between lemongrass compounds and certain chemotherapy drugs, which has further fueled interest in its potential.

 However, Dr. George and Professor Hamad are clear: These findings are early-stage. These are laboratory and animal model studies only. The recommendations on use cannot be made based on this data. There needs to be further research to understand the actual effects in humans.

Lemongrass can support gut health through multiple mechanisms. Its natural essential oils, especially citral, have antibacterial and antifungal activity, which may help balance gut microbiota and reduce pathogenic bacteria. By promoting a healthier gut environment, lemongrass indirectly benefits the gut-brain axis, the two-way communication network between the digestive system and the brain....
Lemongrass explained: Gut health, cancer research, stress relief and UAE experts warnings
Professor Mohammad I. K. Hamad from Department of Anatomy Medical Faculty College of Medicine & Health Sciences United Arab Emirates University

Why caution is essential, especially for cancer patients

 While the idea of a natural anti-cancer agent is appealing, experts strongly warn against self-prescribing lemongrass for therapeutic purposes. “Caution should be exercised,” Dr. George says, “Lemongrass can have interactions with chemotherapy medications. Patients should always discuss this with their treating physician before including lemongrass in their diet.”

 In other words, lemongrass may be part of an antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory diet, but it should never replace medical treatment or be consumed in concentrated forms without supervision.

 Who can enjoy lemongrass — and who should avoid it?

 For most people, lemongrass is safe when consumed in normal culinary amounts or as a mild herbal tea. That means adding it to soups, broths, salads, or enjoying an occasional cup of tea.

 However, certain groups should be cautious:

 Pregnant or breastfeeding women, as high doses may stimulate uterine activity

 People with low blood pressure, kidney conditions, or those taking diuretics or sedatives

 Cancer patients, particularly those undergoing chemotherapy, unless cleared by a doctor

Caution should be exercised as lemon grass can have interactions with chemotherapy medications . Patients should discuss with their treating physician before including lemon grass in their diet...
Dr. Annu Susan George of Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital
Dr. Annu Susan George of Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital

Experts advise consulting a healthcare provider before using lemongrass therapeutically or in supplement form.

 Lemongrass is far more than a fragrant garnish. Its antioxidant profile, gut-friendly properties and early research into disease prevention make it a compelling addition to a healthy diet. But as with many “superfoods,” its benefits lie in support, not cure.

 Used thoughtfully in teas, meals and balanced diets, lemongrass can be both refreshing and healthy. Used recklessly or as a substitute for medical care, it can cross into risky territory. As science continues to explore its potential, moderation and medical guidance remain key.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
