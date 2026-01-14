Lemongrass explained: Gut health, cancer research, stress relief and UAE experts warnings

Experts urge balance: promising research does not mean proven medicine.
It’s fresh. It’s fragrant. And just unmistakably citrusy.
That’s the joy of lemongrass, that has long been present in Asian kitchens. Yet, beyond its role in soups, curries and teas, it has also quietly built a reputation in traditional medicine — and more recently, in scientific research. Gut-health, stress and now early stage cancer studies: Lemongrass is being thoroughly examined for what it might offer the body.
Still, experts urge balance: promising research does not mean proven medicine.
Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) is a tropical plant best known for its lemon-like aroma and flavour. According to Assistant Professor Dr. Mohammad I. K. Hamad, from the Department of Anatomy, College of Medicine & Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), lemongrass is filled with antioxidants such as chlorogenic acid, isoorientin and swertiajaponin — compounds that help neutralise free radicals and support the body’s natural detoxification processes.
Health-wise, lemongrass has been associated with mild antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and calming effects. When used in everyday cooking or as a tea, lemongrass may help with digestion, support immunity and boost metabolic health. Its gentle calming effect is also why lemongrass tea is often recommended to reduce stress and promote relaxation.
One of lemongrass’ most well-known benefits lies in its effect on the digestive system. The essential oils — particularly citral — possess antibacterial and antifungal properties that may help curb harmful gut bacteria while supporting a healthier microbial balance, as Dr Hamad explains.
There's also the complicated gut-brain axis, to note, he explains, which is the two-way communication system linking the digestive system and the brain. A more balanced gut microbiome has been associated with improved mood regulation, immune response and even cognitive function.
Furthermore, there's a reason why people suggest lemongrass tea or using fresh stalks in cooking. It stimulates digestion, eases bloating, and helps with better bowel movements, as Dr Hamad says.
Lemongrass has recently attracted attention for its potential role in cancer research — but experts are careful to stress the limits of current evidence.
Dr. Annu Susan George, from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, explains that lemongrass contains chemicals such as citral and certain polysaccharides that have demonstrated anti-cancer properties in in vitro (laboratory) and animal studies. These studies have shown anticancer activity in breast, colon, prostate and some leukemia and lymphoma models. The proposed mechanism involves mitochondrial disruption and the induction of apoptosis, or programmed cancer cell death.
Some studies have also observed a synergistic effect between lemongrass compounds and certain chemotherapy drugs, which has further fueled interest in its potential.
However, Dr. George and Professor Hamad are clear: These findings are early-stage. These are laboratory and animal model studies only. The recommendations on use cannot be made based on this data. There needs to be further research to understand the actual effects in humans.
Lemongrass can support gut health through multiple mechanisms. Its natural essential oils, especially citral, have antibacterial and antifungal activity, which may help balance gut microbiota and reduce pathogenic bacteria. By promoting a healthier gut environment, lemongrass indirectly benefits the gut-brain axis, the two-way communication network between the digestive system and the brain....
While the idea of a natural anti-cancer agent is appealing, experts strongly warn against self-prescribing lemongrass for therapeutic purposes. “Caution should be exercised,” Dr. George says, “Lemongrass can have interactions with chemotherapy medications. Patients should always discuss this with their treating physician before including lemongrass in their diet.”
In other words, lemongrass may be part of an antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory diet, but it should never replace medical treatment or be consumed in concentrated forms without supervision.
For most people, lemongrass is safe when consumed in normal culinary amounts or as a mild herbal tea. That means adding it to soups, broths, salads, or enjoying an occasional cup of tea.
However, certain groups should be cautious:
Pregnant or breastfeeding women, as high doses may stimulate uterine activity
People with low blood pressure, kidney conditions, or those taking diuretics or sedatives
Cancer patients, particularly those undergoing chemotherapy, unless cleared by a doctor
Caution should be exercised as lemon grass can have interactions with chemotherapy medications . Patients should discuss with their treating physician before including lemon grass in their diet...
Experts advise consulting a healthcare provider before using lemongrass therapeutically or in supplement form.
Lemongrass is far more than a fragrant garnish. Its antioxidant profile, gut-friendly properties and early research into disease prevention make it a compelling addition to a healthy diet. But as with many “superfoods,” its benefits lie in support, not cure.
Used thoughtfully in teas, meals and balanced diets, lemongrass can be both refreshing and healthy. Used recklessly or as a substitute for medical care, it can cross into risky territory. As science continues to explore its potential, moderation and medical guidance remain key.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox