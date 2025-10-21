Why Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook could be the K-Drama team of the year

You can expect romance, fantasy and all the emotional rollercoasters
Stop the presses, folks. Everyone’s favourite Ji Chang-wook and Jun Ji-hyun the queen of all K-Drama queens could just be teaming up for a K-drama. Fingers, toes and hair knots crossed for what could just be the casting of the decade. By the way, they’ve already worked together for the upcoming film, Colony.
Here’s why the upcoming drama Human X Gumiho is already making waves.
A cast to remember
Chang-wook has essayed a variety of roles, be it a dangerous spy in K2, or a smitten lawyer in Suspicious Partner, or man recovering from a brutal heartbreak in Lovestruck in the City. As his fans staunchly vouch: There’s really nothing that he can’t do, and we’re talking about also playing a man who was frozen as an experiment for 20 years.
And then there’s Jun Ji-hyun. She’s just good in everything that she does; and that eyebrow raise is deadly. We’re ready.
Script you can actually get excited about
Human X Gumiho is penned by Im Meari, the genius behind Beauty Inside and Doom at Your Service. So yes, expect romance, fantasy, and all the emotional rollercoasters we live for. You do remember how intense and emotional Doom at your Service was?
Agencies are already hyping it
Jun Ji Hyun’s team confirmed she’s reviewing the project positively, and Ji Chang Wook’s agency revealed he’s considering the offer.
Fantasy meets romance—what’s not to love?
A human x gumiho storyline? Yes, please. Throw in these two stars, and you’ve got everything from laughs to swoons to “how-did-I-survive-that-emotional-twist” moments.
If this casting comes through, get ready: your watchlist just got a serious upgrade.
