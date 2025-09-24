GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Ji Chang-wook’s The K2 turns 9: Yoona romance was sweet, but fans still crave the forbidden pair

The K2 tried something daring and didn't go through with it

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
It's crazy, messy and completely silly at times, but somehow JCW just convinces you that you've made the right choice.
It's crazy, messy and completely silly at times, but somehow JCW just convinces you that you've made the right choice.

Ah, K2. Happy nine years to the drama most of us watched purely because we were hopelessly devoted Ji Chang-wook fans. You might not remember much about the actual plot, but you definitely remember Chang-wook being everywhere – throwing flying kicks, punching through entire fight sequences, and surviving things no human should. (This man had major surgery and was still taking down gangs while we need a day off after just missing eight hours of sleep.)

The show also starred Yoona as Anna, the traumatised stepdaughter of the powerful and enigmatic Choi Yoo-jin (Song Yoon-ah), who runs a security company and is married to a presidential candidate. Je-ha (Chang-wook) takes a job with Yoo-jin to get the resources he needs to take revenge on Park Kwan-soo, the man who ordered the death of his former lover, Raniya. Somewhere in between all the action, he falls in love with Anna. Sweet, yes — but the romance fans really rooted for was the one we never got: Je-ha and Yoo-jin.

Even nine years later, fans insist their chemistry was unmatched, perhaps even more electric than Je-ha and Anna’s. It was forbidden, dangerous, and utterly compelling — which is probably why we still can’t stop talking about it.

The first episode itself sets the frantic pace: a harried, panic-stricken Anna running through the streets, only to crash right into an out-of-sorts Je-ha. The makers sure knew what they were doing, because the background music is so dramatic that you half expect someone to yell 'CUT!' and hand you popcorn. It’s less of a drama and more of a high-octane action film from the get-go — you can practically hear the director saying, “No time for feelings, just run faster!”

But, it serves the purpose. You know you're going to watch K2. It's crazy, messy and completely silly at times, but somehow JCW just convinces you that you've made the right choice.

What do you have to lose?

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt turns head in Gucci Milan showcase

All about Alia Bhatt and BTS Jin wild encounter

2m read
The property was eventually transferred back to them, leaving Dutt untouched by the sudden fortune.

Sanjay Dutt on the fan who left him Rs 1.5 billion

2m read
Song Joong-ki married Katy Louise Saunders in 2022.

Song Joong-ki: Wife can’t meet male friends after 10 pm

2m read
Maggie Kang, Ji-Young Yoo, Arden Cho, May Hong and Chris Appelhans at the Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters special screening.

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters: Who is behind the magic?

5m read