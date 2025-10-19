The little drama comes in the form of a grandfather, who plays the usual dominant role of ‘Back off from my child…’ except, she doesn’t. There are also gossipy co-workers spinning trouble for Shin Ha-ri as she struggles to date the richest man in town. And in the middle, there’s a short storytline about trauma-related rain that also gets solved quite easy. You also have the friend who didn’t realise that she would become an eternal meme with her Korean-English “I have no chingu!” while Young-seo tries to cheer her on with, “Fighting girl!”