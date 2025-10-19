The 12-episode drama had everything: Zing, drama and a lot of romance
Business Proposal is delightfully re-watchable. You can’t really seem to tire of it: It’s got the zing, the predictable drama that somehow just steers clear of excessively prolonging a thin storyline and still delivers a little tension, without diluting its own story. It’s silly. It’s goofy. But sadly, it was also one of the last actual, K-Drama office romcoms that signed on all the contract pages.
Cheers to Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Sejeong and two seconds who almost rivalled the lead pairing in chemistry: Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-nah.
The story is as zany as it gets: Ahn Hyo-seop’s Kang Tae-moo’s grandfather is looking for a wife for him. He sets him up on a blind date with Seol In-nah’s Young-seo, who sends her best friend, Shin Ha-ri (Sejeong) instead. Keeping to the batty tone, Ha-ri dresses up as a rather rich shallow woman hoping to fend off Tae-moo on the date, not quite realisiing that he is also the CEO of the organisation where she works…double yikes.
The date is a disaster, yet through some generous creative liberties (and perhaps a little suspension of disbelief), Tae-moo doesn’t recognize her without all that makeup and long hair. Cue a delightful round of mistaken identities, slow realizations, and blossoming love. Meanwhile, Tae-moo’s best friend accidentally falls for Young-seo, kicking off a parallel romance that rivals the main leads.
The sweetness of Business Proposal is that the actors clearly have a ball of a time making the show. It’s the entire production that outshines the wafer-thin plot that thankfully finishes in 12 episodes: Tae-moo flicks his random dialogues that have been etched in fans memories ever since. “Do you know what this credit card and my love have in common? It’s endless,” he says smoothly, while Shin Ha-ri tends to go back and forth on her thoughts, if she truly likes him or not.
The little drama comes in the form of a grandfather, who plays the usual dominant role of ‘Back off from my child…’ except, she doesn’t. There are also gossipy co-workers spinning trouble for Shin Ha-ri as she struggles to date the richest man in town. And in the middle, there’s a short storytline about trauma-related rain that also gets solved quite easy. You also have the friend who didn’t realise that she would become an eternal meme with her Korean-English “I have no chingu!” while Young-seo tries to cheer her on with, “Fighting girl!”
It's these little moments just add to the scatterbrained joy of Business Proposal. It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen the plot a million times before; it’s everything else around it that counts and makes it your Sunday rewatch.
