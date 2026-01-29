The two met through a mutual gathering of friends
K-drama land has a brand-new real-life couple.
Actors Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho are officially dating, with both stars’ agencies confirming the news on January 29. No vague statements, no 'just good friends' energy, this one’s real.
According to reports, the two met naturally through a mutual gathering of friends and have been quietly seeing each other for around three months. Low-key, private, and refreshingly drama-free. When the story surfaced, Shin Eun Soo’s agency Management SOOP and Yoo Seon Ho’s agency Hiin Entertainment both issued the same clear response: “It is true that they are in a relationship.” Short, sweet, and to the point.
Shin Eun Soo has been steadily building an impressive résumé since her debut in the 2016 film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. She went on to charm viewers in hit dramas like The Legend of the Blue Sea, Twinkling Watermelon, Light Shop, and Love Untangled, earning praise for her emotional range and quiet screen presence.
Yoo Seon Ho first caught public attention in Produce 101 Season 2 back in 2017, before smoothly transitioning into acting. Since then, he’s appeared in popular dramas including Rebel Detectives, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, and Oh My Ghost Clients He’s also become a familiar face on variety TV, especially through “2 Days & 1 Night,” where his warm personality shines.
While neither actor has personally commented yet, the confirmation alone has sent fans into celebration mode. With both stars at exciting points in their careers, many are applauding their decision to date openly yet quietly.
