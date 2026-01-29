According to reports, the two met naturally through a mutual gathering of friends and have been quietly seeing each other for around three months. Low-key, private, and refreshingly drama-free. When the story surfaced, Shin Eun Soo’s agency Management SOOP and Yoo Seon Ho’s agency Hiin Entertainment both issued the same clear response: “It is true that they are in a relationship.” Short, sweet, and to the point.