One Piece 1164 spoilers breaks the fandom: Was Davy Jones really the first Pirate King?

Davy Jones' legacy: The true origin of the 'Will of D.' revealed

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
It’s said Davy Jones was cursed by a devil to live eternally on the sea floor, and that his descendants have been hunted by the World Government ever since.
If you’ve been online this week, you’ve probably seen it — One Piece fans are losing their minds (in the best way possible), and honestly, we’re a little terrified too.

The long-standing mystery surrounding the 'Will of D.' may have just been solved — and it’s more shocking than anyone could have predicted. According to the latest One Piece Chapter 1164 spoilers, the legendary Davy Jones — yes, that mythical pirate said to rule the seas 800 years ago — is directly tied to the fabled “D.” lineage.

The will of Davy Jones

In the leaks, Rocks D. Xebec tells Imu that Davy Jones was once the true king of the world, and that one day someone will fulfill the 'Will of Davy.' The revelation suggests that the 'Will of D.' might actually stand for the 'Will of Davy'” connecting modern bearers of the initial — Luffy, Garp, Dragon, Blackbeard, and others — to the lost pirate king himself.

It’s said Davy Jones was cursed by a devil to live eternally on the sea floor, and that his descendants have been hunted by the World Government ever since. This would explain why those carrying the “D.” are described as the “natural enemies” Fans are already theorising that the curse itself — and the so-called “devil” responsible — could be none other than Imu.

The Devil who banished Davy Jones

Imu, the shadowy ruler of the World Government, has long been rumored to have existed since the Void Century. The spoilers hint that Imu might have cursed Davy Jones, effectively banishing him to the depths. This aligns with Ivankov’s speculation that Imu has lived for centuries and even recognized Joy Boy’s haki — suggesting firsthand knowledge of the ancient era.

Imu’s ability to transform into a demonic figure adds more fuel to the theory. Over time, witnesses may have passed down tales of this confrontation, twisting history into legend until Davy Jones’ story became myth.

Fans react: 'The GOATs...'

Fans on Reddit erupted after the spoilers dropped. One user, u/arielsharon2510, praised the unexpected heroism of Bartholomew Kuma, writing:

“Even in a flashback that’s not about him, he’s still saving the day. Kuma the GOAT!”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t contain their excitement over the old-generation pirates finally getting their due. u/Open_Heron7035 declared:

“Whitebeard is unstoppable. Another massive win for the GOAT!”

And when spoilers confirmed Rocks defeating Big Mom and Kaido, the fandom lost it. u/SquidDrive summed up the chaos perfectly:

“Kaido got thrown into a mountain and Linlin got punted — this fight is going to be insane.”

Others were quick to point out the implications. u/Jazuken reminded everyone:

“Notice how it doesn’t say he defeated Whitebeard. World’s strongest man title still holds.”

Even more fans are buzzing about what comes next: the long-awaited clash between Rocks, Garp, and Roger. As u/monkeyDwragon put it:

“Please show the full fight next chapter, no offscreen nonsense this time.”

What’s next for One Piece

If these leaks are accurate, Chapter 1164 could be one of the most pivotal moments in One Piece history. The idea that the “Will of D.” stems from Davy Jones changes everything — from the Void Century to the very foundations of the pirate world.

One thing is clear: Eiichiro Oda has no intention of slowing down the revelations as the story races toward its endgame.

One Piece manga is officially available to read on Viz Media, and the anime continues to stream on Crunchyroll.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
