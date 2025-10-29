The straw hats are back and this time there's a new beloved member joining the crew
Dubai: The straw hat crew are back and headed to the Grand line with a new season releasing globally on March 10, 2026, confirmed by Netflix yesterday.
The new season titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be bringing your favourite cast line up of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar).
Season 2 will follow the Straw Hat Pirates as they journey through Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, some of the most iconic arcs from the manga and anime.
Series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that this season will finally introduce the fan-favourite Tony Tony Chopper, the beloved reindeer doctor. Executive producer Matt Owens also revealed that Dr. Kureha will play a major role in the story.
The new season boasts an impressive lineup of new faces, including Mikaela Hoover, Rigo Sanchez, Yonda Thomas, James Hiroyuki Liao, Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha, Charithra Chandran, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Katey Sagal, Joe Manganiello, and many more.
Charithra Chandran will take on the role of Miss Wednesday, a fan-favourite character will also be making appearance in the new season.
According to early reports, the production scale has grown significantly, featuring giants, dinosaurs, and even a sequence where the crew ends up inside the belly of a whale
Furthermore, Toei Animation announced that they'll only be releasing 26 episodes a year, in order to rework the show's pacing and the anime will go on a hiatus for 3 months (January to March) to prepare for the Elbaf arc in 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox