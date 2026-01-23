One Broker Group named exclusive sales partner for KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences

One Broker Group has been appointed by AARK Developers as exclusive sales partner for KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences in Al Marjan Island. What does this appointment mean for OBG?

This appointment represents a significant milestone for One Broker Group and reinforces our position as the trusted partner for landmark, globally branded developments in the UAE.

Being selected as the exclusive sales partner for KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences reflects the confidence AARK Developers and the KARL LAGERFELD brand have in our market expertise, international reach, and ability to position high-value waterfront assets at a global level.

What makes KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences stand out in the market?

KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences stands out for its scale, global brand strength, and fully managed, fashion-house-branded residential concept. As the first fully managed, fashion-house-branded residential development on Al Marjan Island, it delivers a curated lifestyle experience that combines architectural excellence, operational quality, and strong investment fundamentals. The landmark development offers over 600 sea-facing residences, direct beach access, and more than 50 lifestyle amenities, setting a new benchmark for design-led, professionally managed living.

Why is KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences a landmark project for Al Marjan Island, and what makes its location attractive to buyers and investors?

KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences is a landmark development for Al Marjan Island as the first fully managed, fashion-house-branded residential project, setting a new benchmark for design integrity, professional management, and long-term value.

Its strategic waterfront location, with views toward the upcoming Wynn Resort, combined with AARK Developers’ vision and the island’s rapid infrastructure growth, enhances both lifestyle appeal and strong long-term investment potential for end-users and investors alike.

What level of demand are you seeing for KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences, and who is the project expected to appeal to?

Expressions of Interest are now open, and we are seeing strong interest from both regional and international buyers. The project appeals to discerning end-users and investors seeking globally branded, design-led residences that offer lifestyle differentiation, professional management, and long-term investment value in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing waterfront destinations.

How does this partnership align with One Broker Group’s broader strategy?