Why does an abused girl not get the childhood she deserves?
A decade ago, a scared girl with powers was found in the woods on a rainy day. A group of pre-teens, hunting for their friend, run into her. They take her home, make sure she’s warm and cared for. Friendship, romance blooms and over the course of four seasons, we find out she is a product of brutal abuse, experimentation and abandonment.
At the end of Season 5, she dies to sacrifice herself for everyone. It’s applauded, because as we’re told, it symbolises that childhood has gone forever. Her memories will always be with them.
It’s unbelievably jarring and sends the worst possible message for a show that seemed to have the pulse on love and friendship. Stranger Things ended with a finale so divisive that half the fandom refused to accept it, instead hunting for a mysterious secret episode, poring over inconsistencies, clinging to the belief that Eleven could not be dead.
But she is. There is no secret Episode 9. No Conformity Gate. As enticing as it sounds, it doesn’t exist.
What does exist is something far more uncomfortable: Eleven’s entire arc reads as an extraordinarily long, elaborate example of fridging—the trope where women are killed so that the story can grant male characters renewed purpose or emotional growth. It’s a trope so common it has become a meme: Deadpool 2, The Crow, Memento, The Bourne Supremacy. Different genres, same message. The woman dies. The man remembers.
In Stranger Things, fridging unfolds slowly. Eleven saves her friends again and again, pushing herself to the brink each time. She restarts Max’s heart in Season 4 after Vecna nearly murders her in one of the show’s most harrowing scenes. She bleeds, collapses, isolates herself—and keeps going. There's also an episode where she is bullied so mercilessly, that she attacks her bully with skates. That's it.
And yet, when the story ends, everyone else is allowed a future. A sense of peace. A happy ending.
The Duffer Brothers leave a thin veil of ambiguity—suggesting she might have survived, that her final moments could be an illusion cast by Kali. But even this collapses under scrutiny. Kali was bleeding out long before the final battle. The logistics don’t hold. The ambiguity feels less like intention and more like insulation—space left open to soften backlash rather than serve the story.
We want to believe Eleven survived. But for a character who carried the emotional weight of Stranger Things, the reliance on interpretation rather than clarity feels inadequate—especially when her death is justified by abstract ideas like symbolising the end of childhood, or the claim that she was never meant to simply relax with her friends.
How is this ending fair for a woman who never had a childhood in the first place?
Eleven has been under siege since she was born. She barely knew her mother, and had to deal with children her age dying in front of her. The shred of happiness that she’s ever had is with her friends, and even that, isn’t allowed. And yet, There was never a version of Stranger Things where Eleven was allowed to rest. To grow. To simply exist without saving everyone else first. Her ending isn’t poetic—it’s punitive.
It singes, because it's deliberate.
And that’s why, perhaps it’s better to believe in Conformity Gate, because no character deserves such an ending---just for others to realise that their childhood is over, and it is time to pack up and move on.
Everyone except Mike, of course.
