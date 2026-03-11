GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Disney confirms Kathryn Hahn will play villain Mother Gothel in Tangled live action

Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel and everything we know about the Tangled remake

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kathryn Hahn attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kathryn Hahn attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-AMY SUSSMAN

Dubai: Kathryn Hahn has officially confirmed that she will portray the iconic Disney villain Mother Gothel in the highly anticipated live‑action adaptation of Tangled. The Emmy‑nominated actor revealed the news in a playful social‑media post, ending months of speculation and delighting fans of the original animated classic.

The announcement came via Hahn’s Instagram, where she shared a light‑hearted “outfit of the day” video featuring herself wearing a T‑shirt adorned with stylised images of Mother Gothel and adding "Mother knows best" to her bio.

This casting marks one of the most talked‑about developments in the Tangled remake. Fans had speculated about potential actresses for the manipulative, self‑serving antagonist since news of the project first emerged.

Although Hahn didn’t directly announce the film in her remarks, her caption and wardrobe spoke for themselves. Disney’s official account later reposted the clip with a caption that cheekily referenced the villain’s famous line: “You want her to be the bad guy? FINE." and fans are loving the casting, one fan on X shared "Kathryn Hahn as mother gothel is just peak casting"

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Alongside Hahn, the project’s main cast has begun to take shape. Teagan Croft has been cast as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, building a youthful trio at the heart of the story.

Tangled was originally released in 2010 and followed Rapunzel, a sheltered princess with magical hair, as she escapes her tower and discovers the wider world with the help of the charismatic rogue Flynn Rider. Mother Gothel, the woman who raised her under false pretenses, serves as the film’s central antagonist.

The live‑action remake is being directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman. Production details, including a release window, have not yet been fully revealed, but the creative team is actively developing the adaptation.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Related Topics:
hollywooddisneymovies

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Coco Gauff of the United States walks off court showing her emotion after she has retired with an arm injury against Alexandra Eala of the Phiippines during their third round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Alex Eala advances as Coco Gauf retires with injury

1m read
US actor Matthew McConaughey poses in the press room after presenting the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role to Irish actor Cillian Murphy for his role in "Oppenheimer" during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024.

Timothée Chalamet told by McConaughey: AI is coming

2m read
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone to welcome baby

2m read
Tylor Chase as a child star (left) and his current state

Tylor Chase finds a safe space on his mother's porch

3m read