Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel and everything we know about the Tangled remake
Dubai: Kathryn Hahn has officially confirmed that she will portray the iconic Disney villain Mother Gothel in the highly anticipated live‑action adaptation of Tangled. The Emmy‑nominated actor revealed the news in a playful social‑media post, ending months of speculation and delighting fans of the original animated classic.
The announcement came via Hahn’s Instagram, where she shared a light‑hearted “outfit of the day” video featuring herself wearing a T‑shirt adorned with stylised images of Mother Gothel and adding "Mother knows best" to her bio.
This casting marks one of the most talked‑about developments in the Tangled remake. Fans had speculated about potential actresses for the manipulative, self‑serving antagonist since news of the project first emerged.
Although Hahn didn’t directly announce the film in her remarks, her caption and wardrobe spoke for themselves. Disney’s official account later reposted the clip with a caption that cheekily referenced the villain’s famous line: “You want her to be the bad guy? FINE." and fans are loving the casting, one fan on X shared "Kathryn Hahn as mother gothel is just peak casting"
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Alongside Hahn, the project’s main cast has begun to take shape. Teagan Croft has been cast as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, building a youthful trio at the heart of the story.
Tangled was originally released in 2010 and followed Rapunzel, a sheltered princess with magical hair, as she escapes her tower and discovers the wider world with the help of the charismatic rogue Flynn Rider. Mother Gothel, the woman who raised her under false pretenses, serves as the film’s central antagonist.
The live‑action remake is being directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman. Production details, including a release window, have not yet been fully revealed, but the creative team is actively developing the adaptation.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.