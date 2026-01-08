Disney confirms Rapunzel and Flynn Rider casting as production officially begins
Disney is seeing the light, the fog of confusion about the casting has lifted.
Disney has officially begun production on the long-anticipated live-action adaptation of Tangled, finally putting an end to years of speculation and fan-driven casting debates. Alongside the production announcement, the studio has confirmed its lead cast, with Teagan Croft set to portray Rapunzel and Milo Manheim taking on the role of Flynn Rider.
Originally released in 2010, Tangled marked Disney Animation Studios’ 50th animated feature. Loosely inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the film reimagined the story with a modern sensibility, blending musical storytelling, humor, and emotionally driven character arcs. Voiced by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, it was widely praised for its animation style, soundtrack, and fresh take on a classic princess narrative.
At the heart of Tangled are its two central characters: Rapunzel, a spirited and curious young woman with an unyielding desire for freedom, and Flynn Rider, a charming yet morally conflicted thief. Their dynamic equal parts romantic, comedic, and transformative remains one of the film’s most beloved elements.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a live-action version for years. Online, countless fancasts and headcanons circulated, reflecting just how invested audiences have remained in the story. Now, with Disney’s official announcement, speculation can be put to rest.
Teagan Croft, an Australian actress, best known for her portrayal of Raven in the DC series Titans, which aired from 2018 to 2023. Her casting marks a notable shift into a major Disney live-action lead role. Joining her is American actor Milo Manheim, widely recognised for starring in Disney Channel’s Zombies musical film franchise, where he built a strong following among younger audiences. Fans clearly had different expectations for the characters.
Talks of a live-action Tangled have surfaced repeatedly over the years, though Disney had never formally confirmed the project until now. Given the animated film’s immense popularity, casting expectations were high and reactions online have been mixed.
One user on X wrote, “tangled casting just ruined my life,” a post that garnered nearly 10,000 likes.
Another questioned Disney’s strategy altogether, asking, “why does everything need a live action now?”
However, the announcement has not been without praise.
A fan commented, “Haters be hating but they look exactly like Flynn and Rapunzel. This is the most accurate casting that we had in ages.”
Many fans are also keenly awaiting the casting of Mother Gothel, with some suggesting that the role could ultimately determine the film’s success.
The film is set to be directed by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey, known for visually ambitious musical projects such as The Greatest Showman and Better Man.
While debate continues online, anticipation remains undeniable. Whether met with skepticism or excitement, Disney’s live-action Tangled has firmly captured the internet’s attention and for now, audiences are watching closely, ready to see how this beloved story unfolds once more.
Contributed by Saarangi Aji
