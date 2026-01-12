Can Middle East host the Olympics? Why not, says Mo Farah

He stressed the importance of grassroots development in nurturing future athletes across the region. “The grassroots level is where it all starts,” Farah explained. “We can’t just host events and expect change. We have to go deeper — into schools, into communities — and make physical activity part of everyday life. It’s about education: educating kids, parents and ourselves.”

Farah was in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to take part in Run Yas 2026 at the Yas Marina Circuit , an event that welcomed runners of all ages and abilities. “It’s an amazing event,” he said. “I’ve competed in the UAE before, particularly in Dubai, but being here in Abu Dhabi is special. Using Yas Marina Circuit as the venue is incredibly important. This isn’t just about competition — it’s about inspiring the community, encouraging young people, and getting more kids active.”

The 42-year-old, who relocated from the UK to Doha last year, said living in Qatar has given him a deeper appreciation of the region’s sporting growth. “I’m now based in Doha, and I’ve really fallen in love with what the country has to offer,” he added. “I watched England during the World Cup, saw the atmosphere, experienced it with my kids, and it really opened my eyes to the potential here.”

Dubai: Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah believes it is only a matter of time before the Middle East is ready to host marquee global sporting events such as the Olympic Games. “Often this part of the world doesn’t get talked about enough because it’s been relatively quiet, but now we’re seeing more events than ever,” Farah said. “You look at Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Formula One happens here, and there are so many major events taking place. If Qatar can host a World Cup, then there’s no reason why the region can’t host the Olympics or even bigger events.”

As a father of four, Farah said inspiring children to stay active remains his top priority. “If we keep pushing at school and club levels, we can develop the next generation of talent,” he said. “But without putting these foundations in place, we can’t expect athletes from the UAE or the region to reach the podium. Progress happens in stages — and events like this are a huge step in the right direction.”

Encouraging young athletes in the region to dream big, Farah said belief is key. “We shouldn’t limit ourselves. When you see someone like Mariam here as an ambassador and hear her story, it should make you think, ‘Why not me?’ Anything is possible with hard work, dedication and the right system in place.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.