Apricot Capital DIFC outlines long-term vision to become a one-stop service provider

“Our first year has fully validated DIFC as the ideal base for our operations,” says Ofelya Aghakaryan, Senior Executive Officer. ”DIFC's robust common law framework provides the exact regulatory certainty our professional clients require. Beyond stability, the region’s unique global connectivity has allowed us to serve as a strategic bridge, linking sophisticated investors to international opportunities. This environment has shaped our work by demanding a high-calibre, seamless service model that matches Dubai’s pace and its role as a premier global financial hub.”

Licensed and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) under a Category 2 licence, Apricot Capital DIFC provides brokerage, custody and advisory services. It is a relatively young presence in the DIFC, but one that has chosen to embed itself deliberately within the centre’s regulatory and operational architecture.

With its first anniversary behind it, Apricot Capital DIFC is not treating the milestone as a celebratory marker. Instead, it is being used as a moment of reflection and a chance to articulate what kind of financial institution it is building for professional clients and market counterparties, and what it refuses to compromise on as it grows.

The year 2026 is positioned as one in which ambition and discipline will go hand in hand. “Our 2026 strategy is defined by disciplined ambition, where we expand our service depth while staying rooted in our regulatory core,” Aghakaryan says. “While our long-term vision is to become a comprehensive one-stop provider, 2026 will focus on maximising our current Category 2 capabilities to offer more integrated brokerage and custody solutions.”

This emphasis spans all service lines — brokerage, custody, and advisory — and reflects a belief that institutional trust is built quietly, over time. “Whether in execution or custody, our decision-making is guided by the principle that sustainable growth is only possible when built on a foundation of absolute transparency and regulatory precision,” she says.

That insistence on matching pace without sacrificing control has shaped Apricot’s approach to growth from day one. In a market where visibility can sometimes be mistaken for credibility, Apricot Capital has taken a different route. “For us, credibility means prioritising the integrity of every transaction over the volume of business,” Aghakaryan explains. “In our day-to-day operations, this philosophy translates to a heavy investment in our infrastructure rather than aggressive marketing. We have focused on expanding our compliance team and implementing continuous training programmes to ensure our staff maintains the highest standards of regulatory expertise.”

Apricot Capital’s approach reflects that belief. Its custody framework is built around uncompromising asset segregation in line with DFSA Client Asset rules, supported by partnerships with top-tier global institutional banks and rigorous internal reconciliations to ensure continuous transparency, control and protection of client holdings.

One area where restraint is most visible is custody, often unseen, but fundamental to institutional confidence. “Custody is the silent backbone of institutional finance,” Aghakaryan says. “For investors, the assurance that their assets are held securely is as vital as the investment strategy itself.”

The evolution of that model is intentionally phased. “As our vision takes shape, we aim to strategically expand our licensing to encompass every investment solution our clients might require, potentially extending this institutional-grade service to the retail sector in the future. This ensures that as our clients' needs evolve, our capabilities and regulatory permissions grow alongside them.”

The idea of becoming a one-stop investment partner is often overused in financial services. At Apricot Capital DIFC, it is framed as a gradual unification of access, custody and advisory under a single, accountable relationship. “Practically, it means providing seamless, direct access to fragmented global markets through a single, reliable partner,” Aghakaryan says. “By leveraging our established network in Armenia and Hong Kong, we offer a unique gateway for our clients to connect directly with CIS markets and Asian flows.”

