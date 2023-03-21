Dubai: The identity of the operator who will manage the world’s tallest standalone hotel tower – the 82-storey Ciel Dubai Marina - will be known by this summer, with the developer confirming there is heavy competition among the contenders.

A Dh2 billion development, the 365-metre high skyscraper will be completed by first quarter 2024 and with the first guests to show up in the second quarter. According to the developer, The First Group, the project has gone past the 70 per cent completion and is actually running a ‘bit ahead of schedule’, according to Rob Burns, CEO.

The Ciel Dubai Marina will add a further 1,000 plus hotel rooms to Dubai’s hospitality pipeline. The First Group itself will add a further 4 hotels in Dubai over the next 18 months or so.

“We will look for a hotel operator with whom we can have a comprehensive arrangement, given the other properties that will be completed soon,” said Burns.

World’s tallest hotels

Dubai already holds the first three rankings when it comes to the tallest hotels, with the Gevora on Sheikh Zayed Road claiming top position with 356.3 metres and followed by JW Marquis with 355 metres. In third spot is ose Rayhaan by Rotana with 333 metres. (For those wondering about the Burj Khalifa, the hotel component alone within the world’s tallest skyscraper is 321 metres.)

Pure-play hotel

The Ciel Dubai Marina project started out in 2018, and saw through the worst of the Covid disruptions to be in a position where it is actually progressing ahead of schedule. Initially, the developer did think of having serviced apartments – always an in-demand proposition in Dubai. However, that design tack was not followed up and it was decided to go with hotel rooms and suites alone.

"Not many realise that 11 of our 18 projects to date are out-and-out hotels and that we operate 7,838 hotel rooms in Dubai," said The First Group CEO. "Once the designs were complete, we felt it was best to stick to all hotel rooms for Ciel Dubai Marina."

Dubai's newest super-towers

The property will join Dubai's next round of super-tall structures, which include the Uptown Tower by DMCC, the One Za'abeel from Ithra Dubai near DWTC roundabout, the recently announced 'world's tallest residential-only tower' from Binghatti Group.

The promotion and brand building for the Ciel Dubai Marina will also start in earnest from summer '23, and keep the visibility on through the months leading up the full opening. In between, there will be the confirmation of the hotel operator and that will bring its own share of exposure with target audiences.

The Ciel Dubai Marina project milestones: