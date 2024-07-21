Manama: A group of individuals participated in an illegal march on public streets in the village of Diraz and other areas of Bahrain, responding to unlawful incitement calls, despite prior warnings.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Director General of the Northern Governorate Police Directorate reported that these individuals advanced towards police officers with the intent to obstruct them from performing their duties.

The demonstrators engaged in rioting, vandalism, blocking public streets, and throwing iron rods and stones at the police.

The participants were warned about their violations of the law but did not comply. This necessitated action in accordance with legal protocols to protect property and individuals. As a result of the confrontation, one participant sustained injuries.