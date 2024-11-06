Dubai: Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, recently celebrated a decade of service to Russia, a route that was launched on October 26, 2014.
The airline operates daily non-stop flights from Bahrain International Airport to Moscow, utilising A320neo and A321neo aircraft. In addition to Moscow, Gulf Air offers convenient connections to popular destinations like Thailand, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia, as reported by news agency Zawya.
The airline’s modern fleet features reclining seats, up-to-date in-flight entertainment, and a range of international dining options in both the Falcon Gold and Economy classes.
Flights depart from Bahrain International Airport at 1.30am Bahrain time from Sunday to Wednesday, and at 9am Bahrain time on Thursday through Saturday.
This schedule provides passengers with flexible travel options, according to a company statement.