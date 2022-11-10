Rumours are rife that tennis superstar Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik have parted ways.
The Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Mirza have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.
Neither Mirza nor Malik has made any announcement in this regard. Mirza’s team declined to comment when Gulf News reached out.
Interestingly, Mirza nor Malik are still following each other on Instagram. However, Mirza’s cryptic posts, captions and stories added fuel to the divorce rumours.
Recently, Mirza posted a photo with her son and wrote: “The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik.”
She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, “Where do broken hearts go?”
Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Mirza recently moved to a new house in Dubai.
Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza, who is married to Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin, is a content creator and posts daily vlogs on YouTube. She recently documented Mirza and Malik’s son Izhaan’s birthday party where Malik was also present.
Mirza nor Malik got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. On the work front, Mirza announced her retirement in January this year.
In August this year, Mirza opted out of US Open owing to an injury she sustained in Canada a few weeks prior to the US Open.
Meanwhile, Malik, who last played T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021, has been out of favour from the Pakistan Cricket Board and did not make it to the T20 World Cup squad.