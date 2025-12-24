GOLD/FOREX
Ajman Police alert: Ensure child safety during winter break

Parents reminded to ensure safe biking practices for children

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Don't let them do this, say cops
Even as we enjoy the winter break from schools and routines, Ajman Police has urged parents and guardians over social media to keep an eye on their wards. As part of its Take Care campaign, the authorities put out a video showing the mistakes young people might be making while riding their bikes or bicycles in public areas.

Have a look:

Some of the road hygiene issues that may crop up, the police reminds us, are:

  • Sudden lane changes without giving proper indication of intention

  • Rushing from road to pavement – this will not only put the child at risk but also pedestrians

  • Riding pillion is an oft overlooked issue – but it is banned unless there are seats, footrests, and helmets for both passenger and driver

  • Making turns on main roads without proper indicators

Ajman Police concludes by saying: ‘Pay attention to your child, safety begins with you’.

December is a merry time, if you are in town, be sure to enjoy the festive markets, trees that sparkle, food that's fit for the season (if not the waistline), and that nip in the air that reminds you to have fun.

Keep an eye on Gulfnews.com for all things Christmassy and festive.

