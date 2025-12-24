Parents reminded to ensure safe biking practices for children
Even as we enjoy the winter break from schools and routines, Ajman Police has urged parents and guardians over social media to keep an eye on their wards. As part of its Take Care campaign, the authorities put out a video showing the mistakes young people might be making while riding their bikes or bicycles in public areas.
Have a look:
Some of the road hygiene issues that may crop up, the police reminds us, are:
Sudden lane changes without giving proper indication of intention
Rushing from road to pavement – this will not only put the child at risk but also pedestrians
Riding pillion is an oft overlooked issue – but it is banned unless there are seats, footrests, and helmets for both passenger and driver
Making turns on main roads without proper indicators
Ajman Police concludes by saying: ‘Pay attention to your child, safety begins with you’.
