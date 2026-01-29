Technology as a learning accelerator

At Emirates International School Meadows (EISM), this approach is central to classroom practice. “At EISM, technology enhances rather than replaces high-quality teaching,” says Ian Ward, Principal.

“Digital and AI-supported platforms are used purposefully to personalise learning, provide timely feedback and support individual needs, while creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and strong classroom dialogue remain central. Innovation is carefully balanced with human connection to ensure learning remains meaningful, engaging and purposeful,” Ward explains.

At Glendale International School, technology is integrated to strengthen, rather than replace the teacher-student connection.

“Technology at Glendale is a powerful enabler, not a replacement for human connection,” says Jasmit Kang, Principal.

“Digital tools and AI-driven platforms help us personalise learning pathways by identifying individual strengths, learning styles, and areas for growth, allowing every student to progress with confidence and purpose. At the same time, our educators remain at the heart of the learning journey, guiding discussion, sparking creativity, and fostering critical thinking.”

Similarly, at Springdales School Dubai, digital technology enhances learning by personalising pathways based on student needs.

“Technology is used to support ¬ not replace ¬ human connection, enabling teachers to prioritise meaningful interaction,” says David Jones, Principal.