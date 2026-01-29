Technology as a learning accelerator

Educators adopt digital tools, AI platforms to make learning more responsive, personalised
Amid the constant noise of screens, notifications and competing distractions, how do students truly learn best? This concern has led educators to integrate technology in ways that complement teaching, make lessons interactive, highlight individual strengths, and provide timely feedback. With these tools, teachers can adapt lessons to each student, creating a learning experience that is both personalised and engaging. In the UAE, schools combine these systems with human guidance to ensure learning remains collaborative and meaningful.
At Emirates International School Meadows (EISM), this approach is central to classroom practice. “At EISM, technology enhances rather than replaces high-quality teaching,” says Ian Ward, Principal.
“Digital and AI-supported platforms are used purposefully to personalise learning, provide timely feedback and support individual needs, while creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and strong classroom dialogue remain central. Innovation is carefully balanced with human connection to ensure learning remains meaningful, engaging and purposeful,” Ward explains.
At Glendale International School, technology is integrated to strengthen, rather than replace the teacher-student connection.
“Technology at Glendale is a powerful enabler, not a replacement for human connection,” says Jasmit Kang, Principal.
“Digital tools and AI-driven platforms help us personalise learning pathways by identifying individual strengths, learning styles, and areas for growth, allowing every student to progress with confidence and purpose. At the same time, our educators remain at the heart of the learning journey, guiding discussion, sparking creativity, and fostering critical thinking.”
Similarly, at Springdales School Dubai, digital technology enhances learning by personalising pathways based on student needs.
“Technology is used to support ¬ not replace ¬ human connection, enabling teachers to prioritise meaningful interaction,” says David Jones, Principal.
For many educators, digital platforms also provide insights that were previously difficult to measure.
“Digital tools and AI-driven platforms provide deep insights into student progress, strengths, and learning gaps to offer hyper-personalised feedback, content customisation, automated assessment dashboards, performance trackers, remedial measures and adaptive pathways,” says Rajani Nalla, Founder and CEO, Trusity, which supports children through accessible online education and upskilling opportunities.
However, humanising technology is critical in education. “Unlike other industries, education directly shapes children and their futures, which makes a purely automated approach ineffective. Educators play an irreplaceable role in providing empathy, contextual understanding, mentorship, and ethical guidance – elements that technology cannot replicate.”
Meanwhile, AI not only eases teachers’ workloads but also empowers students to think, imagine, and innovate.
Educators highlight that AI can be used as a tool that sparks student creativity and curiosity, supporting meaningful exploration.
“To nurture creativity and innovation with AI, we must teach students not just to use technology, but to dream with it. True creativity begins where AI ends; in human imagination, empathy, and courage. Let AI handle the routine, while we empower learners to do the remarkable,” says Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education.
At Innoventures Education, AI and digital tools are used to deepen understanding of how students learn, enabling more personalised pathways while preserving the human heart of education.
“Thoughtfully applied, AI gives educators something invaluable: time. Time to move beyond administrative tasks and focus on mentoring, well-being, and meaningful relationships supporting teacher welfare and sustained excellence in the classroom,” Bhojani says, adding, “AI will never replace great teachers but those who harness it will redefine what great teaching means. In an AI-enabled world, the role of the teacher expands. Educators become designers of learning, mentors of critical thinking, and guides for students navigating an increasingly complex future.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox