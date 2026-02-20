GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan iftar held amid rubble in Gaza City

Many homes in the area have been reduced to ruins amid ongoing conflict

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
In Gaza City, Palestinians gathered for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan beside the rubble of destroyed residential buildings.
AP
1/9
As the sun set, families spread simple meals among the debris, marking the daily breaking of the fast in a scene that reflected both resilience and deep loss.
AFP
2/9
Palestinians sell bread on a street beneath a destroyed building in Gaza City's Zawiya market.
AFP
3/9
Palestinian boys share food during a mass fast-breaking iftar meal amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City.
AFP
4/9
Many homes in the area have been reduced to ruins amid ongoing conflict, leaving thousands displaced and struggling to access food, water, and shelter.
AP
5/9
Displaced Palestinian struggle to receive donated food for iftar, the fast-breaking meal.
AP
6/9
Despite the devastation, residents came together in prayer and solidarity, sharing what little they had with one another.
AFP
7/9
Community members said observing Ramadan traditions, even under such harsh conditions, provides a sense of unity and spiritual strength
AFP
8/9
Displaced Palestinian Camellia Al-Zamli carries food for her family's iftar, the fast-breaking meal.
AP
9/9
Displaced Palestinians struggle to receive donated food.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

