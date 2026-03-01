GOLD/FOREX
Air Arabia extends suspension of UAE flights and regional flights

Customers flying in next 24 hours to be contacted directly by airline

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Sharjah: Air Arabia has temporarily suspended flights to and from the UAE until 3 pm (UAE time) Monday, March 2, due to multiple airspace closures. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq remain suspended until March 3.

Air Arabia confirmed that its teams are actively monitoring the situation, emphasising that the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority.

Passengers who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agent directly.

The airline is urging customers to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting the Manage Booking section to receive the latest updates.

Travellers are also advised to check their flight status before going to the airport by visiting the airline’s website.

Air Arabia said its teams are continuing to monitor the evolving situation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said.

Further updates will be shared through its official communication channels.

