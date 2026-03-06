UAE condemns Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijan

UAE denounces Iran's drone attack as threat to regional stability
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian drone strike targeting the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, considering these hostile acts a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.
As the conflict is reverberating far beyond the Middle East, Azerbaijan warned that the drone strike on an airport in the Nakhchivan region on its border with Iran “will not go unanswered”.