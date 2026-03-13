Two drones crash in Oman’s Sohar, killing two workers

One drone hit industrial zone, second fell in open area
A security source has reported that two drones crashed in the Wilayat of Sohar. One of the drones struck Al Awhi Industrial Zone, resulting in the deaths of two expat workers and causing several additional injuries. The other drone came down in an open area, with no casualties reported.
The relevant authorities continue to deal and conduct investigations into both incidents. The authorities further commend the vigilance and cooperation demonstrated by citizens and residents in refraining from circulating images or rumors, and for relying on official sources for information.
They reaffirm that all resources are being deployed to protect Oman, citizens and residents.