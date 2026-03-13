GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Two drones crash in Oman’s Sohar, killing two workers

One drone hit industrial zone, second fell in open area

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The relevant authorities continue to deal and conduct investigations into both incidents.
The relevant authorities continue to deal and conduct investigations into both incidents.
Supplied

A security source has reported that two drones crashed in the Wilayat of Sohar. One of the drones struck Al Awhi Industrial Zone, resulting in the deaths of two expat workers and causing several additional injuries. The other drone came down in an open area, with no casualties reported.

The relevant authorities continue to deal and conduct investigations into both incidents. The authorities further commend the vigilance and cooperation demonstrated by citizens and residents in refraining from circulating images or rumors, and for relying on official sources for information.

They reaffirm that all resources are being deployed to protect Oman, citizens and residents.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

US military learning how to fight Iran's drones

6m read
UAE condemns drone attack on Oman's Salalah Port

UAE condemns drone attack on Oman's Salalah Port

1m read
Duqm port in Oman. (File photo)

Drone attack targets Oman’s Duqm port, 1 worker injured

1m read
Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region in the regional capital Arbil on February 17, 2025.

Iran open to compromise in US nuclear talks: Report

3m read