Digestive system from end to end or support your longevity or speed up your death

Dr Ludmila Vassilieva explores how digestion could impact energy, gut health and longevity
From mouth to anus, your digestive system supports your life for health and vital longevity — or speeds up your stress, suffering and sickness. Which way it goes depends on your desire and your consciousness. Here are two opinions from one doctor. In my last article I called participation the most underestimated medicine of all — and participation begins with the most ignored daily act: elimination.
It is important what you eat — more important how you digest it, even more important how you absorb it — and the most important of all: how you clean the waste after everything you eat, digest and absorb.
You can not eat for one, two, three days and your cells will only thank you — but miss cleaning the waste for one day, and your cells begin to die in it. You are killing your own cells softly — developing less energy, producing allergy, pimples, eczema, autoimmune reactions, hypertension, diabetes.
Holistic healing medicine can detect, on the levels of energy, homeostasis and metabolism, what comes before: before any fatigue, before any lack of energy, iron, ferritin, vitamins or minerals, before any malabsorption, before any inflammation, before any disease — is auto-intoxication. The accumulation of waste: constipation, bloating, indigestion, acidity, gas, discomfort after eating and even after sleeping, body and muscle pain, overweight — and any stress, suffering and sickness.
And before intoxication is stagnation: stagnation of energy flow and circulation. Not enough flow of energy for your stomach, your gallbladder, your pancreas — and only after that, in the intestines and colon, malabsorption, bloating, constipation, and toxicity from high fermentation.
Now understand where your cells live. Cells live in intracellular liquid — the same way fish live in an aquarium. We are a biological aquarium for our cells: 72% water, with blood pH of 7.2–7.4 and a pulse of 72 — this is how precisely life functions. And this is why cleaning the toxins and waste from the body is more important than eating and nourishing.
If your cells live in water full of toxins and waste — acidic, stagnant, fermented — they die faster than they regenerate. They produce less and less energy. And what do we do? Instead of cleaning the water in our own biological aquarium, we stimulate the fish: peptides, vitamins, antibiotics, probiotics, coffee, sugar — because we do not have enough energy. But in toxic conditions your cells cannot produce energy, because they are dying in your own waste. Stimulated instead of supported, they begin to develop autoimmune reactions, diseases against you.
Holistic healing medicine says: you no longer need to stimulate your cells. You need to clean the waste and correct the digestion — and your cells start to produce more energy by themselves, for health and vital longevity. Because longevity is the span of life energy: life force, prana and apana, Yin and Yang — and life energy easily produces cells of any kind for the body when the intracellular environment is clean. Holistic healing medicine considers every disease an inflammation, and before any inflammation and infection is intoxication — the acidic environment where pathological bacteria and viruses can live, survive and reproduce.
This is why holistic healing medicine always begins by diagnosing the flow of life energy, then detoxifies at the intracellular level — supporting your cells and your life through natural medicine: homeopathy, Ayurveda, acupuncture — to regenerate your cells for health, happiness and vital longevity. Our mission is to heal on the level of energy — and let you live a long, efficient life, free of disease, stress and suffering.
When did you last clean the water your cells live in? If your body has been sending signals — bloating, constipation, acidity, heaviness, fatigue — for months or years, do not stimulate. Clean. Take your complimentary assessment of energy, homeostasis and metabolism at Holistic Healing Medical Centre — and see what your cells are living in.