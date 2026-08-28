Digestive system from end to end or support your longevity or speed up your death

If your cells live in water full of toxins and waste — acidic, stagnant, fermented — they die faster than they regenerate. They produce less and less energy. And what do we do? Instead of cleaning the water in our own biological aquarium, we stimulate the fish: peptides, vitamins, antibiotics, probiotics, coffee, sugar — because we do not have enough energy. But in toxic conditions your cells cannot produce energy, because they are dying in your own waste. Stimulated instead of supported, they begin to develop autoimmune reactions, diseases against you.