Children across Dubai celebrate Hag Al Leila, keeping the tradition alive before Ramadan
Dubai: Neighbourhoods across the Emirates were filled with the sound of traditional songs as children gathered to celebrate Hag Al Leila, the long-standing custom observed on the fifteenth night of Sha’ban.
Dressed in traditional kanduras and bright dresses, children today celebrate Hag Al Leila in museums, parks, malls, and neighbourhood spaces, collecting sweets and nuts while keeping the tradition alive as a joyful prelude to the holy month of Ramadan.
Historically rooted in the close-knit communities of the fareej, the celebration has evolved alongside the UAE’s urban development. While the custom once involved simple exchanges of dates and homemade treats between neighbours, it is now marked across a broader landscape.
In its earliest form, Hag Al Leila was defined by its intimacy. Families would leave doors open as children moved through the neighbourhood, singing well-known verses that frame the exchange of treats as an act of community bonding rather than a simple transaction.
The celebration currently sits within the broader 'Season of Wulfa' initiative, a series of cultural events in Dubai designed to highlight the transition from Hag Al Leila through Ramadan and Eid festivities. This year’s celebrations have seen a mix of traditional and modern influences; while classic offerings of nuts and dates remain a staple, they are now frequently accompanied by a wider variety of sweets and contemporary confectionery.
Hag Al Leila remains a vital bridge between generations. The songs being sung today are the same ones grandparents remember from their own childhoods. It is less about the sweets collected and more about the values of generosity being passed down.
At its heart, the tradition serves a spiritual purpose, introducing children to the rhythm of the Islamic calendar. By celebrating the midpoint of Sha’ban, the youth are gently prepared for the discipline of Ramadan through a sense of joy and collective participation.
As the evening concluded and bags were filled, the focus now shifts toward the final preparations for the month ahead. With the sighting of the crescent moon soon, Hag Al Leila remains a living expression of Emirati culture, ensuring that as the city grows, its foundational values of care and sharing remain intact.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox