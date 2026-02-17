Sharjah rolls out digital donation platforms to boost Ramadan giving

Smart donation screens debut in Sharjah malls for Ramadan giving
Sharjah Charity International has announced full readiness to receive donations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, unveiling a range of innovative initiatives aimed at making giving easier, faster and more accessible for donors across the emirate.
Khalid Al Qassab, Head of the Resources and Investment Sector at the association, said the new measures are part of the organisation’s strategy to strengthen the culture of charity while providing secure and convenient donation channels.
Among the key initiatives is the deployment of 18 smart donation screens across major shopping malls. The digital platforms are designed for ease of use and support multiple payment options, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, QR code scanning and credit cards, replacing traditional collection methods with more modern and secure solutions.
Al Qassab said the association will also distribute 100 donation boxes in mosques and public locations during Friday prayers, Taraweeh and Qiyam Al Lail throughout Ramadan. To support collection efforts, 100 vetted volunteers known for their reliability have been assigned to oversee donation activities during peak prayer times.
In addition, 54 customer service staff will be stationed at shopping centres and government facilities to receive contributions directly from donors. The association has also placed 6,729 small donation boxes in grocery stores across Sharjah to encourage community participation.
The charity has further introduced 256 handheld donation devices, allowing donors to select contribution amounts quickly and securely. All devices are directly linked to the association’s headquarters to ensure fast and safe transaction processing.
As part of its collaboration with government entities, 578 donation cabinets have been installed in mosques in coordination with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs. Meanwhile, 730 large donation boxes and 83 electronic donation devices have been placed in several hotels in partnership with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority under the “Enmaa Al Khair” initiative.
Sharjah Charity International offers multiple donation channels, including its website, SMS services, smart links, credit cards, bank transfers, a mobile application and its call centre at 80014.
Al Qassab called on community members to actively support the Ramadan campaign “Jood”, expressing confidence that the UAE’s strong spirit of generosity will once again help advance the association’s humanitarian and development programmes.