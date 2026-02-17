Sharjah rolls out digital donation platforms to boost Ramadan giving

Khalid Al Qassab, Head of the Resources and Investment Sector at the association, said the new measures are part of the organisation’s strategy to strengthen the culture of charity while providing secure and convenient donation channels.

Al Qassab said the association will also distribute 100 donation boxes in mosques and public locations during Friday prayers, Taraweeh and Qiyam Al Lail throughout Ramadan. To support collection efforts, 100 vetted volunteers known for their reliability have been assigned to oversee donation activities during peak prayer times.

Among the key initiatives is the deployment of 18 smart donation screens across major shopping malls. The digital platforms are designed for ease of use and support multiple payment options, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, QR code scanning and credit cards, replacing traditional collection methods with more modern and secure solutions.

As part of its collaboration with government entities, 578 donation cabinets have been installed in mosques in coordination with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs. Meanwhile, 730 large donation boxes and 83 electronic donation devices have been placed in several hotels in partnership with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority under the “Enmaa Al Khair” initiative.

