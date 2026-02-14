Dubai standardises Ramadan charity coupons to boost transparency

New pricing framework aims to improve efficiency and ensure aid reaches those most in need
Dubai: Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has moved to standardise the value of Ramadan charity coupons across the emirate, in a step aimed at strengthening oversight, improving efficiency and ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.
The decision followed a coordination meeting with charitable associations and humanitarian institutions operating in Dubai, as part of broader efforts to regulate charitable work and reinforce governance during the holy month.
The Department agreed to unify the approved prices of key Ramadan coupons. The value of the Iftar meal coupon was set at Dh15, while the Zakat Al Fitr coupon was fixed at Dh25.
Eid clothing coupons will range between Dh5 and Dh50, and the Ramadan food basket, known as “Mir Ramadan”, will be offered at two tiers of Dh250 and Dh500 to reflect varying family needs and donor capacity.
The department said the move is intended to maximise the impact of charitable initiatives by promoting consistency and transparency, while simplifying procedures for charities, donors and beneficiaries alike. Standardised pricing is also expected to help reduce duplication, strengthen coordination and improve the distribution of aid.
It stressed that the approach aligns with Dubai’s strategy to organise humanitarian work, enhance accountability and raise public confidence in the charitable ecosystem.
The framework aims to ensure that donations are channelled through clear and approved mechanisms, reinforcing social solidarity and the spirit of compassion that characterise Ramadan.
The department added that the unified system will provide greater flexibility for contributors while maintaining fairness for recipients, allowing organisations to better plan and scale their support programmes during one of the busiest periods of charitable activity in the emirate.