Manage school fees with options like credit card instalments or 'buy now, pay later'
Dubai: For parents in the UAE, covering school fees often takes up a significant portion of the family budget. Finding the right payment method is key to keeping your finances on track and avoiding any last-minute stress. To help streamline the process, here are several ways you can pay your child's school fees in the UAE.
Before proceeding, it is important to first check with your child's school to understand the accepted payment methods and payment deadlines. Many schools have partnerships with local banks, offering options such as advance tuition payments with potential discounts or the ability to use bank loyalty points.
UAE banks frequently collaborate with schools to facilitate convenient instalment plans for tuition fees. By consulting with both your school and bank, you may be able to convert annual fees into smaller monthly payments while earning credit card rewards.
Most schools provide online payment portals, allowing parents to securely enter credit or debit card details for the term’s tuition fees.
For those who prefer in-person transactions, parents can visit their child's school during working hours to make payments at the fee counter or reception. Payments can be made in cash or via credit or debit card at the counter.
While many private schools in Dubai do not accept post-dated cheques, you can still pay by cheque, provided it is in the school’s name. Ensure that the cheque is submitted to the reception or finance department within the stipulated time.
Another reliable option is paying via bank transfer. Parents can transfer the required amount directly to the school’s bank account. To ensure the payment is successful, make sure you have the correct bank details, including the bank branch, name, account number, and International Bank Account Number (IBAN).
For recurring payments and to avoid late fees, you might consider setting up an automated direct debit account. Additionally, several mobile payment apps in the UAE allow you to use Google Pay or Apple Pay for instant tuition fee payments.
Some apps also offer flexible payment plans like ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) that let you pay monthly. However, to use these apps, your child’s school must accept this payment method and be registered with the respective mobile payment platforms.
This article was published in August 2024 and has been updated since.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox