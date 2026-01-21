How Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens fell in love on High School Musical and broke up: 20 years on

As High School Musical completes 20 years, here's looking at the love story of the leads
It really was the start of something new. You can bet on that.
High School Musical was quite the epoch in most millennial's lives. It taught you how to 'get your head in the game', and the panic about sticking to the status quo in school. It also created the allure of summer in High School Musical 2. Go, Wildcat was the cry of the generation.
And yet, it was also about what was happening off-screen: The real-life love between Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. They broke up, sadly later, but Troy and Gabriella live on.
Here's looking back at their love story.
The pair met during auditions in 2005, and the spark was instant. Efron later recalled, as quoted by people. “For all of the partner things, me and Vanessa always got paired up… I don’t know what it was with Vanessa, but we kind of clicked from the very beginning.” That connection soon turned romantic while filming, with Hudgens reflecting, “We created a bond right from the start. We were like, 'We're doing this, it's us or nothing.’”
There was a fresh sweetness about the two: Be it singing Breaking Free in the first film, or making fans sob with the most dramatic break-up scenes, or just reuniting in the third final film, that focused on their graduation.
High School Musical snowballed into a phenomenon and Efron and Hudgens’ relationship grew under the public eye. They attended events together, starred in Hudgens’ music video for “Say Ok,” and even wore matching rings that fueled fan speculation. "This is just a ring from a friend that I got. It's a female friend, but I can't say who because then it would be chat-room pandemonium and teen-magazine hysteria," Efron later told Rolling Stone.
Their affection was clear in small moments, like sharing frozen yogurt in Los Angeles or casual outings around Toluca Lake, with castmates often observing their closeness.
The couple’s love endured through all three High School Musical films, even as they navigated the challenges of fame. Hudgens once shared, “We grew up together. It was nice to have someone to share all of those experiences with.” In interviews, they both insisted their relationship was genuine, not publicity-driven, and praised each other for keeping their bond strong amidst Hollywood pressures.
As their careers expanded, the couple remained supportive, attending red carpets, award shows, and celebrating milestones like Hudgens’ 21st birthday. But finally, they really went their own way.
By December 2010, after more than four years together, they decided to part ways, remaining friendly. Hudgens later reflected, “We're still friends. Who knows what the future will bring. We're figuring things out.”
Even after the split, the pair occasionally crossed paths or acknowledged their shared history. In 2020, they reunited virtually for The Disney Family Singalong, performing the iconic “We’re All in This Together.” In 2022, both returned to the real-life Salt Lake City school where their romance began, sending fans into nostalgia-fueled frenzy and sparking reunion speculation.
In early 2020, Hudgens said that she hadn't "seen or spoken to [Efron] in years." While they were no longer in touch, Hudgens said she still had the T necklace his character Troy gave Gabriella in the first movie.
In recent years, both have looked back on their relationship with gratitude. Hudgens described it as grounding during a whirlwind period of her life, saying it “kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.” Efron has also spoken warmly of his first love, calling Hudgens “a really interesting, sweet person.”
