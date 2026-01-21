How Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens fell in love on High School Musical and broke up: 20 years on

The pair met during auditions in 2005, and the spark was instant. Efron later recalled, as quoted by people. “For all of the partner things, me and Vanessa always got paired up… I don’t know what it was with Vanessa, but we kind of clicked from the very beginning.” That connection soon turned romantic while filming, with Hudgens reflecting, “We created a bond right from the start. We were like, 'We're doing this, it's us or nothing.’”