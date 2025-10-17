The content creator reveals how he turned his passion into a successful UAE career
Dubai: Rashid Lumunye, a UAE-based content creator, recently posted a video that’s taken Instagram by storm - nearly 500,000 likes and over a million views. But it’s not what you might think. No flashy cars, private jets or luxury penthouses here.
In just 40 seconds, Lumunye tells the story of his seven years in the UAE. From landing in Dubai from Uganda, struggling to find work, earning a small salary but never letting go of his love for video and storytelling. Fast forward to today, he’s worked with major YouTubers, earned a UAE Golden Visa, and the best part? He flew his mother to Dubai to share in his success.
So, was it luck? Not at all. The video resonated because it showed something rare in the age of instant fame - that real success comes from patience, passion and persistence. Lumunye’s journey proves there are no shortcuts, just consistency and faith in your craft.
“I’m just a boy from Uganda, nothing special, no lucky break,” the 27-year-old Dubai-based expat told Gulf News.
“It took me a long time to get here and it was only possible because I came to Dubai. If you work hard, follow the rules and stay honest, this city rewards you. It’s full of opportunities but you’ve got to take them. Nothing in life is easy but if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work.”
Now, Lumunye has left his full-time job to start his own media and marketing agency, helping brands grow their social media presence. “I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had,” he said. “But now it’s time to create something of my own to take that bold step towards independence.”
Lumunye grew up in a middle-income family in Uganda. His parents weren’t wealthy but they did everything they could to give him a good education and a stable upbringing.
“I didn’t face many challenges like many kids did because my parents always did their best. I wasn’t living the ‘ministerial son’ life, but I had a great childhood,” he said jokingly.
His love for videos, photography, and storytelling started young. “I always dreamed of being a videographer, and when I told people, they thought I was crazy. At 16, I ran a Facebook page where I shared my creations, completely fascinated by how YouTubers brought their ideas to life. The hardest part wasn’t learning the craft, it was dealing with people who downplayed my dreams, because this path was so unconventional.”
As a student, he was drawn to anything visual - fine art, cameras and cinematography. “When I used to watch a film, instead of focusing on the plot, I would focus on the cinematography. I was captivated by it and wanted to be behind the camera, creating that magic.”
After finishing high school, Lumunye made a bold decision, he wouldn’t go to university. “I come from a developing country. Many young people have advanced degrees but there’s a lack of jobs. A degree doesn’t guarantee a decent job, that’s the sad reality. My parents saw and understood this, so they supported me in trying to find my luck in Dubai,” he said.
When Lumunye landed in Dubai at 20, he had little money, no job and no close friends or family in the country. It was a leap of faith.
“Almost 80 to 90 per cent of the world lacks opportunities. Opportunities are concentrated in just a few places, and I thought, why not the UAE? It’s accessible and full of potential,” he explained.
But without a university degree, his options were limited and so was his time.
His first job in Sharjah didn’t last long. “My visa was expiring, and I had to go to Oman for visa runs. I even slept in Muscat Airport just so I could secure a job. I finally came back and kept applying until I landed another job in Sharjah.”
That job paid just Dh1,500 a month as an office boy at a veterinary clinic but for Lumunye, it meant everything. “That salary meant a lot to me. It gave me the chance to stay longer, start saving and develop my skills.”
Through hard work and initiative, he started climbing the ranks.
“I was promoted to reception because my English was good and I could communicate with customers. Then I started helping in the IT department, even though I didn’t have a formal degree. In high school, one of my subjects was Information Computer Technology, so I could manage.”
“Even though I was doing well at the front desk, I wasn’t passionate about it. I told the CEO that I could create content for the company and help boost their social media. So, I used some of the money I saved and bought a second-hand Samsung phone,” he said.
That used phone changed everything. It was no fancy camera or iPhone, just a tool that allowed him to start creating. Later, he bought a second-hand laptop and continued improving his skills through YouTube tutorials and free online courses.
During his early days in the UAE, he moved between cramped apartments, sharing tiny rooms with multiple roommates in Sharjah and Dubai. But instead of letting his circumstances hold him back, he used every space as a training ground to sharpen his skills.
“I would go to Sharjah Corniche to teach myself how to shoot videos,” he recalls. “It was the closest spot to my place with a beautiful view."
His boss noticed his dedication and eventually let him take charge of the company’s social media. It became his first real break into professional videography.
After a few years, he returned to Uganda to capture its natural beauty and culture, before coming back to the UAE, this time as a full-time videographer and editor with a better salary and upgraded gear.
In 2021, Lumunye came across an Instagram post from Nas Daily looking for a videographer and decided to take a chance.
“My friends kept sharing the post with me. Back then, I wasn’t a content creator, just a videographer, but my friends believed in me. I applied, not thinking I’d actually get noticed,” he said.
He did and was soon invited to a hackathon where 50 finalists were tasked with editing a video. The best one would be hired on the spot. “There were thousands of applicants, then an interview process, and eventually the hackathon. That’s how I got the job.”
During this time, he didn’t just work, he transformed. He mastered the art of storytelling, learned how to create videos that captivate audiences and even collaborated with major YouTubers, including India’s Dhruv Rathee.
His time with Nas Daily became a launchpad. “The job took me not only across Dubai but around the world. I learned the art of storytelling and how to make engaging videos. It gave me the confidence to focus on my own content,” he recalls.
His videos started gaining traction on TikTok and Instagram but for Lumunye, it wasn’t about fame. “My content isn’t flashy or controversial. I want it to reflect the goodness of humanity and build a community. If you’re authentic, people can sense that and they come back for more.”
When Dubai launched Creators HQ, a hub to support and empower creatives, Lumunye applied to join. The programme provided mentorship, facilities and guidance for creatives eligible for a UAE Golden Visa.
“It’s not like you get the visa just for making content. They look at your portfolio, your skills and there’s a proper verification process,” he explained.
In 2018, he was worried about his visa expiring. Today, he holds a 10-year renewable residency.
“To me, it’s not just a residency, it means stability and opportunity. Dubai is a place I call home. This country has already given me so much and now it’s giving me even more. It shows that hard work is recognised here,” he said.
“I think Dubai played a huge role in me becoming a content creator,” he said. “If I hadn’t moved here, I wouldn’t have met the number of creators I have. Being surrounded by like-minded people pushes you harder - you learn from them.”
“When I first landed in Terminal 2 at DXB, I thought opportunities would come flying my way. But no, you have to find them and work towards them. I was very naïve then. People see the glitz of Dubai but what they don’t see is the passion and hard work that make this city what it is,” he said.
Dubai, he believes, will always present opportunities but it’s up to each person to uncover them. “You may not get an opportunity right away, but maybe after a year, maybe five. Dubai always has opportunities, you just have to uncover them,” he said.
Now, Lumunye is living the life he once dreamed of - with his own apartment, a thriving media agency and the freedom to create on his own terms.
“I want to continue growing my business and my content, to keep showing the UAE through my lens,” he said. “I also want to travel more, not for work but for myself. To slow down a little.”
