Dubai: Rashid Lumunye, a UAE-based content creator, recently posted a video that’s taken Instagram by storm - nearly 500,000 likes and over a million views. But it’s not what you might think. No flashy cars, private jets or luxury penthouses here.

In just 40 seconds, Lumunye tells the story of his seven years in the UAE. From landing in Dubai from Uganda, struggling to find work, earning a small salary but never letting go of his love for video and storytelling. Fast forward to today, he’s worked with major YouTubers, earned a UAE Golden Visa, and the best part? He flew his mother to Dubai to share in his success.

So, was it luck? Not at all. The video resonated because it showed something rare in the age of instant fame - that real success comes from patience, passion and persistence. Lumunye’s journey proves there are no shortcuts, just consistency and faith in your craft.

“I’m just a boy from Uganda, nothing special, no lucky break,” the 27-year-old Dubai-based expat told Gulf News.

“It took me a long time to get here and it was only possible because I came to Dubai. If you work hard, follow the rules and stay honest, this city rewards you. It’s full of opportunities but you’ve got to take them. Nothing in life is easy but if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work.”