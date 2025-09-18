Can teachers apply for the tutor permit? Find out key rules and documents
Dubai: If you want to offer tutoring classes in the UAE, you can now apply for an official ‘private tutor permit’, which allows you to provide coaching either online or in person, to individuals or groups.
Introduced in 2023 by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the permit was designed to regulate private tutoring outside formal educational institutions and curb unlicensed practices in the sector.
Teachers in both public and private schools are eligible to apply but they are not permitted to tutor students from their own schools.
As part of the tutor permit application process, applicants are required to sign a ‘Code of Conduct’ form agreeing to the terms and conditions. One condition strictly states that teachers are prohibited from providing services directly to students affiliated with their own schools.
Applicants must also disclose any conflicts of interest during the permit process.
In September, the Ministry of Education (MOE) issued guidelines for professional and behavioural violations for all staff in public schools. These rules categorised private tutoring as a 'red line' violation, applying not only to teachers but also to school staff or administrators who facilitate private lessons.
Because of this, public and private school teachers are required to obtain permission and a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their administration before conducting any tutoring activities.
The Code of Conduct also highlights other conditions:
Confidentiality of information relating to students and parents must always be maintained.
Tutors must never resort to physical or verbal violence.
Inappropriate activities are strictly prohibited.
The permit is available to the following groups:
Registered teachers in government or private schools
Employees in government and private sectors
Unemployed individuals
School students aged 15 to 18
University students
The documents vary depending on the applicant’s category:
1. Students (University / School)
Proof of student status (latest certificate for school students)
Written consent signed by the student’s guardian or custodian
Certificate of good conduct
Medical fitness certificate
Valid identity documents (passport, residency, or Emirates ID)
Private Tuition Agreement approval
Clear coloured photo with white background
2. Unemployed Individuals
Latest issued certificate
Certificate of good conduct
Valid identity documents (passport, residency, or Emirates ID)
Medical fitness certificate
Experience certificate (if available)
Private Tuition Agreement approval
Clear coloured photo with white background
3. Employees in other sectors
Latest issued certificate
Certificate of good conduct
No-objection letter from the employer
Medical fitness certificate
Experience certificate (if available)
Valid identity documents (passport, residency, or Emirates ID)
Private Tuition Agreement approval
Clear coloured photo with white background
4. Teachers in public or private schools
Latest issued certificate
Certificate of good conduct
No-objection letter from the employer
Medical fitness certificate
Experience certificate (if available)
Valid identity documents (passport, residency, or Emirates ID)
Private Tuition Agreement approval
Clear coloured photo with white background
Visit the MOHRE website and select “Services”.
In the search bar, type Private Tutor Licensing and click “Start Service”.
Enter your Emirates ID number, then the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
Select the category that applies to you and upload the relevant documents.
Download the Code of Conduct, sign it, and upload a digital copy.
Submit your application.
If you face issues, you can contact MOHRE via their support portal at support.mohre.gov.ae or by calling 600 590000.
Processing time: 1 to 5 working days
Validity: Two years, renewable
The application itself is free, but obtaining required documents such as a certificate of good conduct (police clearance) and a medical fitness test involves government service fees.
