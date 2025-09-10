Ministry of Education issues guide on 'severe violations' for school staff

According to the guide, Level Four violations include teachers giving private lessons to their own students, exploiting school resources or professional relationships for personal gain, or enabling such practices by administrators. Other severe violations include smoking within school premises, sharing student data with unauthorized parties, discrimination among staff members, spreading rumors or posting videos from within the school, and forming inappropriate relationships with students, including improper electronic communication. Any verbal or physical behavior reflecting sexual misconduct or deviant tendencies is also considered a major violation.